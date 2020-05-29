South Delta crime beat, week of May 17

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• May 18, 9:00 p.m., 5500-block Admiral Way: Police were called to a report of theft of a bicycle. The owner reported that their garage door had been left open overnight and they had a bicycle stolen. Police canvassed the area, but were unsuccessful. The bike was added to the police database as stolen.

• May 19, 4:10 p.m., 4800-block 53rd St.: Police noticed that a driver didn’t have a seatbelt on and the vehicle had a large crack on the windshield. Police conducted a traffic stop and noticed a distinct odour of alcohol on the driver’s breathe. The driver provided a breathe sample, registering a “warn,” resulting in a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and vehicle impoundment. Driver left the scene in a taxi.

• May 19, 9:50 p.m., Highway 17 and Highway 99: Police were called to attend to a possible intoxicated driver. When police were able to locate the vehicle, it took the driver over half a kilometre to pull over. Upon speaking with the driver, police suspected the driver may be intoxicated. After two failed attempts, the driver refused to co-operate any further with police and refused to give a proper breath sample. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition. Police called a taxi for driver to get home safely. A reminder that a refusal to provide a breath sample is an automatic 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

• May 20, 2:20 a.m., 9000-block Highway 17A: While on patrol, police noticed a vehicle enter onto Highway 17A then begin to accelerate at a rapid pace. Police followed the vehicle and paced it at 130 km/h. Police pulled the vehicle over, and the driver was given a violation ticket for excessive speeding, and his vehicle was impounded.

• May 22, 8:40 p.m., 4000-block 57th St.: Complainant reported that he was unable to sleep because of the loud music he could hear coming from a nearby park. Police attended the area and saw a group of 10 to 12 people playing a game of soccer, with a portable speaker playing. Police spoke to the group and advised them to turn off the speaker and limit group sports to five people or less. The group was co-operative.

• May 24, 3:00 p.m., Highway 17 and 80th St.: Police were dispatched to investigate a situation in the area. A complainant reported seeing approximately 10 baby ducks who looked lost. Police attended the area and completed patrols, however were unable to quack the case.

Tsawwassen

• May 17, 9:30 p.m., 1200-block 56th St.: Police conducted a traffic stop to check for driver’s sobriety. Upon speaking with the driver, police conducted two breath samples, each registering a “fail.” This resulted in the driver receiving a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

• May 18, 2:16 a.m., 1200-block 56th St.: Police were conducting proactive patrols when they noticed a vehicle leaving the parking lot. Police followed the vehicle and it subsequently signaled a turn into a plaza where no businesses were open, as though trying to avoid police. Police conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, police noticed a distinct odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. Two breath samples were taken, each registering a “fail,” resulting in the driver receiving a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and vehicle impoundment.

• May 19, 9:56 p.m., English Bluff Road and 2nd Avenue: Complainant reported four to six cars with occupants out of their vehicles drinking and partying in the parking lot. Police attended and observed three individuals seated inside a vehicle talking. No music or alcohol were present. The party of three were sent on their way.

• May 19, 4:20 p.m. 1200-block 53A St.: Police were called by BC Emergency Health Services regarding a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, the victim was receiving medical treatment for minor injuries she had received. Police spoke with witnesses who confirmed the victim was crossing in a marked crosswalk. Witnesses were able to provide details of the suspect vehicle and stated that the driver never stopped to provide details. Police located the suspect and issued them a violation tickets. Victim was treated at the scene and declined transport to the hospital. A reminder that you are required to remain at the scene of a collision you’re involved in.

• May 22 4:50 p.m., 1100-block Bayview Dr.: Complainant called to report a theft from auto. Police attended and owner reported his unlocked vehicle had been rummaged through. Victim reported having some loose change taken. Complainant was reminded to not leave anything in his vehicle.

RELATED: North Delta crime beat, week of May 17

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of May 11

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of May 11

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter