South Delta crime beat, week of May 11

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• May 11, Ladner: Suspects conducted a ransomware attack on a local business. The website is now offline. Suspect used an anonymous email to demand cash payment to restore the website. (Police note that cybercrime seems to be on the increase since the onset of the pandemic, and advise residents and businesses to ensure all security protocols are up to date and to be on the lookout for phishing schemes.)

• May 12, 5:02 p.m., 3500-block River Rd. West: Complainant reported that his dog had eaten raw meat that was left on the dyke while out for a walk earlier in the morning. Complainant threw out the meat after his dog had eaten a large portion of it. The dog got sick shortly after and was taken to the vet to have his stomach pumped and treated. It is believed that local photographers may have left the meat out to photograph eagles in a nearby nest.

• May 12, 6:00 p.m., 64th Street and Ladner Trunk Road: A Delta police officer conducting patrols in the area queried a vehicle and learned that the driver had a prohibition notice on her driver’s licence. Police confirmed that the driver’s licence photo matched with the appearance of the driver. The officer served the driver with a prohibition notice for six months and provided a temporary licence, until that evening, in order for her to drive to her Metro Vancouver home.

• May 16, 9:01 p.m., 4900-block 53rd St.; Delta police conducted a traffic stop and the officer smelled the odour of liquor emanating from the vehicle. The driver advised he had his last alcoholic beverage three hours ago. An approved screening device demand was read, and the driver provided two breath samples which resulted in a 24-hour prohibition. Vehicle was towed and driver’s licence was seized.

Tsawwassen

• May 11, 9:47 a.m., Ferry Causeway: Complainant advised police that after disembarking the ferry from Victoria that he left his wallet on a bench accidentally. The wallet was returned to BC Ferries staff. However, when complainant got his wallet back, he was missing his credit cards, debit card and B.C. driver’s licence and SIN cards. The cards were then cancelled.

• May 11, 8:55 a.m., 1100-block 56th St.: Delta police conducted a traffic stop for sobriety, and the officer detected a distinct odour of liquor. Driver provided two “fail” samples and was then served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, and the car was impounded.

• May 12, 7:19 a.m., Duncan Drive: Complainant reported mischief that had occurred sometime over night to both his car and SUV that were parked on the driveway. Someone had smashed out the back window of the vehicles. Three additional vehicles in the neighbourhood have been reported with similar damage. Although no stolen items were reported, we would like to remind everyone not to leave any valuables in the car.

• May 15, 2:57 p.m., South Delta: Complainant reported finding an empty Purolator box and envelope behind an electrical box. The intended residence was identified, and the person resides nearby. The empty parcels were left at the front patio with an attached note and file number.

• May 15, 6:50 p.m., English Bluff Road: Complainant reported a group of teens had jumped the fence at English Bluff Road. A Delta police officer walked down the stairs, spoke to the group of eight to 10 teens and had them pour out their alcohol. Teens were compliant.

• May 17, 9:47 p.m., 900-block 56th St.: A Delta police officer conducted a sobriety check traffic stop of a vehicle. Driver admitted to recent liquor consumption. The approved screening device was administered, and driver failed two times. Driver was served with an immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days. Driver walked home.

