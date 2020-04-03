South Delta crime beat, week of March 22

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• March 23, 7:03 a.m., 7100-block Vantage Way: Police were called to a report of an industrial accident. An employee fell off a ladder and was transported to Delta Hospital by EHS as a precaution. The incident was not deemed suspicious.

• March 25, 11:35 a.m., 7000-block Highway 17: Police observed a vehicle excessively speeding and performed a traffic stop. The driver was issued a violation ticket and the vehicle was subsequently towed.

• March 26, 6:35 p.m., 4600-block Evergreen Lane: Police performed a well-being check after a concerned member of the public advised they had not heard from their neighbour in days. Police attended and spoke to the man who confirmed he was getting intermittent assistance from family members, and that was why he had not been home. Neighbour was relieved.

• March 26, 5:38 p.m., 5800-block Mountainview Blvd.: Police were called to a report of an unwanted person playing the piano and refusing to leave the building. Police attended and escorted the individual out without incident. No damage.

• March 27, 10:15 p.m., 56th Street and 21st Avenue: While on patrol, police received an alert for a vehicle associated to a prohibited driver. Police conducted a vehicle stop and the driver was identified as a prohibited driver. Vehicle was subsequently towed.

• March 28, 2:31 p.m., 4455 Clarence Taylor Cres.: Complainant reported that his Surface Pro laptop was possibly stolen from his unlocked vehicle. A reminder to remove any valuables from your vehicle, whether you leave it in a parking lot or in your driveway.

• March 28, 11:04 p.m., 2000-block 56th St.: Complainant reported an assault in progress between two men. Police attended and located one man matching the description of one of the parties, and then subsequently located a second individual departing on a bus. Neither man was injured and neither provided details of an assault. No evidence of an offence found and both parties were sent on their way.

RELATED: North Delta crime beat, week of March 22

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of March 15

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of March 15

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter