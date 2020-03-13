South Delta crime beat, week of March 1

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• March 1, 9:43 a.m., 5200-block Westminster Ave.: Report called in that a theft had occurred from vehicle while parked in the driveway and left unlocked. Investigation revealed $6 worth of coins was stolen and nothing else.

• March 1, 4:01 p.m., 5200-block Laurel Dr.: Complainant called to report that someone had thrown an egg at his backyard patio window. No damage to residence and it was cleaned up on police arrival. Photos from the scene revealed the possible launching area and upon further investigation, it was admitted egg shenanigans had gotten out of hand and an apology to complainant will be forthcoming.

• March 3, 9:52 a.m., 4600-block Cannery Pl.: Complainant reported a theft from his vehicle sometime overnight while parked outside his residence. A tool chest that was attached to the flatbed of the vehicle was pried off. The tool chest contained approximately $600 worth of tools.

• March 4, 2:50 a.m., 5500-block Maple Cres.: A message from dispatch was received about a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle in question. A strong odour of liquor was detected from the driver, who was the sole occupant. An approved screening device demand was read and resulted in two “warns.” A three-day prohibition was served and explained.

• March 5, 4:50 p.m., 5400-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: Complainant reported a chronic impaired driver. Police located the vehicle and stopped the driver. An odour of liquor was detected and the driver admitted to consumption. Approved screening device was administered and registered “fail” twice. A 90-day immediate roadside prohibition was issued along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Vehicle was towed.

• March 6, 1:23 p.m., Harvest Drive and Clarence Taylor Crescent: Complainant reported that she lent her bike to her grandson and it had been locked up at the Ladner bus loop on March 4. He returned to retrieve it on March 5 and it had been stolen. It was a red Viper Cross bike valued at $1,300.

Tsawwassen

• March 1, 1:17 a.m., 1000-block 50B St.: A Delta police officer conducted a vehicle stop to check the sobriety of a driver. The driver displayed slurred speech and there was an overpowering odour of cologne emanating from inside the vehicle. The officer read the approved screening device demand and both breath samples resulted in a “fail.” The driver was served and explained the 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment. Driver left the scene on foot and the vehicle was towed.

• March 2, 2:37 p.m., 2300-block 52nd St.: Report received that a portable message board with solar paneling was stolen. The portable message board was the property of ATS Traffic and valued at $1,100. It had been unbolted from the ground with the wires cut.

• March 2, 12:31 p.m., 1300-block 56th St.: An attempted break-and-enter was reported that took place from the secure parkade of the building into a secure hallway leading to the apartment complex’s gym. Pry marks were located on the door’s frame and a rusted crow bar was left outside the door. Door is alarmed and no alarms were activated during this time, suggesting no access was gained. Nothing was stolen and nothing suspicious in the gym. Locksmith was contacted to increase door security.

• March 4, 7:05 a.m., 1600-block 58A St.: Complainant called to report his 2009 commercial dump truck was broken into overnight while parked at his home. Several tools were stolen including a chainsaw, hedge trimmer, blower, bucking pans, hard hat, set loopers and hedge shears, with an approximate total value of $2,000. At the time of the report, complainant had already driven the vehicle to work and multiple staff had handled the tool box. Nothing suitable for forensic analysis. Foot patrols were negative for dumped tools.

• March 6, 10:56 p.m., 1200-block Beach Grove Rd.: A traffic stop was conducted upon observing vehicle driving well below the speed limit. An odour of liquor was coming from the driver’s breath as she spoke. The approved screening device was administered and both tests resulted in a “fail.” Driver was served an immediate roadside prohibition and vehicle impound. Vehicle was towed and the driver walked home with a friend.

• March 7, 6:24 a.m., 800-block 57th St.: Police were dispatched to a reported theft. Complainant advised that sometime overnight his Ford was broken into while parked on the street. He did leave the vehicle unlocked and unfortunately his wallet with CIBC credit card and TD debit cards were taken, along with miscellaneous reward and personal cards. Complainant confirmed the cards were cancelled.

