South Delta crime beat, week of June 28

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• June 28, 4:26 a.m., location withheld: Complainant reported that his house alarm had been triggered and that when he went outside to see what was going on, he observed a suspicious vehicle drive by, stop momentarily, then drive down the block and stop again. Police located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who stated that they were delivering newspapers. Police saw newspapers stacked in the back and advised the complainant of the outcome.

• June 30, 8:20 p.m., Ladner Trunk Road: An officer with the DPD’s traffic unit was conducting patrols when he observed a vehicle take a long time to begin moving at a traffic light once the light turned green. He followed the vehicle into a parking lot and, based on a conversation with the driver, began an impaired driving investigation. Of note, there were two young children in the vehicle with the driver. The driver blew a “fail” twice and was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded. Fortunately, the driver and children all got to go home safely that night.

• June 30, 1:41 p.m., 3000-block Highway 17: Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed of 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver an excessive speeding ticket as well as a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

• July 2, 12:48 a.m., 5000-block 47th Ave.: Complainant reported ongoing noise from “partying” in a nearby park. Police attended and observed a group of youths sitting under the gazebo in the park. Police requested the group to vacate the park as it was closed and advised them of the noise complaint. All the youths left without incident.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• June 28, 1:25 p.m., Timbervalley Road: Complainant reported that there was an unknown male in the backyard of his residence. The unknown male had travelled from the southern U.S. to Bellingham then ferried to Point Roberts before walking over the border. Police noted several skin abrasions on the male, likely from walking through the forested area leading into the complainant’s backyard. Police detained the male for failing to report to border services.

• June 29, 9:21 p.m., Tsawwassen Beach Road: Complainant reported that a group of approximately 30 teenagers were gathered on the beach near their house. The complainant stated numerous members of the group had entered their house, which was unoccupied as it was being renovated. The complainant had been told by neighbours that the group was around her property and could possibly enter the house, but police spoke with the group who claimed they had not entered the house. Police provided the group with warnings for trespassing and break-and-enter, which numerous members of the group advised that they understood. Police advised the group to disperse and to not use private walkways to exit the beach.

• June 30, 1:15 p.m., 1st block English Bluff Rd.: Police were completing paperwork in the area when they observed a female cross the border from the USA side to the Canadian side without presenting herself for customs inspection. Police approached the female and advised her that she was being detained for illegally crossing the border. The female advised that she was meeting a friend on the USA side of the border in Monument Park and was under the impression that Monument Park was like Peace Arch Park in that people were allowed to cross the border to meet despite restrictions. The female was advised that was not the case and was advised of the potential consequences of illegally crossing the border.

• June 30, 6:51 p.m., 2300-block Raven Lane: Complainant reported that an aggressive dog was running around the streets without an owner around. The complainant was concerned that the dog might bite the children who were playing nearby. Police located the dog and spoke with the owner, who advised the dog is always tied up, but had gotten away five minutes prior.

• July 2, 9:46 p.m., 1200-block Tsatsu Shores Dr.: Complainant reported there were two groups of people socializing on the shoreline near the ferries. Police attended and located a group of males having a campfire, and informed them that camp fires were not allowed at this location. The males were very polite and co-operative and stated that they would extinguish the fire and head out.

