South Delta crime beat, week of June 21

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• June 21, 5:42 a.m., 7900-block River Rd.: Complainant called regarding an alarm triggered on the property. Three catalytic converters suspected to be stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

• June 22, 10:29 p.m., 5000-block 57th St.: Police were called in regard to a backyard party that was too noisy. Police attended and discovered a small Delta Secopndary School grad garden party in progress. Host advised police that the music would be turned down and voices lowered. Police called back complainant at 11:10 p.m., to notify them of the positive conversation, but were informed that police had now unfortunately woken them up. No further calls for service regarding this party.

• June 23, 4:34 p.m., Bell Park: Complainant reported three males smoking cannabis in the park. One male was confirmed to be of age to possess cannabis. The males were educated that it was illegal to smoke marijuana in the park, and they could receive a violation ticket for doing so. No ticket issued as discretion used. Complainant was updated as to the result.

• June 27, 4:00 p.m., 6100 Ferry Rd.: Complainant called in to report the theft of his boat, which occurred between June 19 and 22. Officers attended to take the report and gather information of the boat. Area was canvassed for CCTV and any potential witness.

Tsawwassen

• June 23, 1:16 p.m., 5800-block Whitcomb Pl.: Local resident called in to report her garage had been broken into overnight. Miscellaneous tools were stolen from the garage.

• June 23, 1:34 a.m., 5200-block Highway 17: Police during regular patrol of the area noticed a vehicle running on the side of the road. Officers stopped to do a check the well-being of the driver. The driver appeared to smell strongly of alcohol and police decided to check for impairment. The driver was issued at 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and was also cited for an invalid driver licence.

• June 24, 755 53rd St.: Police received multiple calls of people gathering in Dennison Park consuming alcohol. Officers attended and located 50 to 60 youths in the park. All of the youths were co-operative and dispersed peacefully.

• June 24, 2:16 p.m., 5100-block Canoe Pass Way: Police were called to attend a local business who reported two shoplifters that they had caught for attempting to leave the premise with $500 worth of unpaid merchandise. Police attended and took over custody of the two suspects.

• June 27, 12:30 p.m., 5000-block Canoe Pass Way: Police received a call of a theft from auto from a citizen who had parked their car in the parking lot. The citizen had returned to her vehicle after work and noticed both side view mirrors were stripped off of her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

