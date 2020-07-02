South Delta crime beat, week of June 14

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• June 14, 5:41 p.m., 600- block Deas Island Rd.: Complainant called to report an unknown person(s) broke the rear driver’s side window of her vehicle. A backpack with keys and a baseball cap were stolen. Damage to the window estimated at $300.

• June 15, 5:07 p.m., 4800-block 53rd St.: An unknown suspect entered a usually secure underground garage via an insecure door that had been damaged during a recent break-and-enter. The suspect cut the lock and stole a mountain bike that was stored in the garage.

• June 17, 9:02 a.m., 7000-block Highway 17: A vehicle sped past a Delta police officer at a high rate of speed in an 80 km/h zone. The front radar on the police car locked the speed at 130 km/h. Vehicle was stopped and the driver was served a violation ticket for excessive speed. The vehicle was towed.

• June 18, 8:49 p.m., 8100-block Churchill St.: Complainant reported a group of vehicles doing donuts in a vacant parking lot. Upon arrival, police observe the vehicles and approximately 14 people associated to the vehicles. No offence occurred, however, obvious fresh skid marks were observed. Police educated the group on consequences associated to stunt driving. All vehicles left the area without issue.

• June 19, 4:09 p.m., Delta Police Department Headquarters: Complainant attended Delta Police HQ to report the possible theft of seven chairs and cushions. Complainant had recently had a tenant leave his rented suite, and now the chairs that he had let the tenant borrow while they lived there were no longer in the suite. Value $350.

• June 20, 2:44 p.m., 4700-block 53rd St.: Police were dispatched to a late report of fraud. Complainant advised that someone who claimed to be calling from a credit card company said her card had been compromised. Caller had her purchase six $50 gift cards and call the numbers in to him to confirm the card was not fraudulently being used elsewhere. Complainant was advised by her family to cancel her credit and debit cards and report the incident. She had also provided the caller remote access to her home computer as well, though she does not bank online or keep valuable/financial information stored on it. Police advised her to unplug the computer, review the Canadian Anti-Fraud website and to provide gift card numbers to police for reference. TD bank will refund complainant in full after the investigation.

Tsawwassen

• June 15, 4:11 p.m., 5000-block Canoe Pass Way: Complainant reported that his vehicle had been keyed while parked at the mall. He did not notice the damage until the next day and had already made an insurance claim.

• June 15, 5:45 p.m., 5000-block Canoe Pass Way: Police received a report of a female placing multiple pairs of leather gloves from a business in one of several bags she was carrying. She exited the store and was followed and asked for the property back. She gave him only two pairs of gloves back and then fled out the mall doors. The area was searched but unable to locate the female.

• June 20, 12:12 a.m., 4000-block Cedar Springs Lane: Complainant called police reporting a loud house party. On arrival police spoke with the owner of the house who apologized for the music and stated that she would turn it down and close all the doors. Police advised that further police attendance could result in a bylaw ticket.

• June 20, 1:34 p.m., 52nd Street and Highway 17: While conducting patrols in the area, a Delta police officer observed a vehicle stopped and running on the shoulder of 52nd Street. Database queries revealed that the driver had an invalid driver’s licence. Officer conducted a vehicle stop to verify if the driver had a valid driver’s licence. On speaking with the driver, the officer detected a strong odour of liquor from the breath of the driver. The driver was administered the approved alcohol screening device, which the driver blew a ‘fail.’ The driver was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded. Driver declined taxi or police assistance in getting home, and stated his lawyer would be picking him up.

• June 20, 4:53 p.m., 17A Avenue and Boundary Bay Dyke: Complainant called to report a teenager riding a moped around the Boundary Bay Dyke area. The complainant described the rider as approximately 14 years old, with a helmet on and wearing a black jacket. Complainant called back to say the rider left the area prior to police being dispatched.

• June 21, 5:44 p.m., 500-block Boundary Bay Rd.: Complainant contacted the DPD to advise that he had lost his wallet. He stated that after crab fishing at Centennial Beach he accidentally put his wallet on the roof of his vehicle and drove away. Police advised him to cancel all credit cards and enroll in a credit monitoring program.

RELATED: North Delta crime beat, week of June 14

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of June 7

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of June 7

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter