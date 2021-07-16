South Delta crime beat, week of July 5

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• July 5, 7:58 a.m., 3800-block River Rd. West: Police observed a male and female stumbling on the side of the road. Police spoke with couple, who advised they had been out all night drinking and were trying to walk home to their residence. Police transported both of the parties home and, as both were just intoxicated adults, they were left in the care of their family.

• July 5, location withheld: Complainant reported hearing loud shouting coming from a residence. Police attended and spoke with the sole occupant of the home, who had been screaming as he was upset at a video game. Police spoke with the boy’s mother, who stated that the video game yelling was a common occurrence that was being worked on.

• July 7, 10:31 a.m., 9800-block Highway 99: Police were conducting mobile speed enforcement and noted a vehicle pass at a high rate of speed. Radar determined the vehicle to be travelling at a speed of 152 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver was served a violation ticket and had their vehicle impounded.

• July 8, 8:19 p.m., 7300-block Ottawa St.: Complainant reported that a vehicle was doing burnouts and possibly damaging the asphalt. Police attended and located the vehicle, with the driver and passenger taking photos of the vehicle. Both parties advised police they were taking photos for their social media page and admitted that they had done burnouts in the roundabout. Observation of the asphalt revealed numerous old burnout marks, two to three fresh burnout marks and small damage to the top layer of asphalt. Police were unable to determine if the damage to the asphalt was from this vehicle or from previous vehicles. Both parties were warned and educated regarding the Motor Vehicle Act and stunt driving.

• July 9, 10:00 p.m., 5700-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: Police were conducting proactive patrols in the area when they observed a vehicle with no lights on. Police initiated a traffic stop at a nearby gas station. Police identified the driver and noted that both the driver’s licence and the vehicle’s insurance were expired. Police formed suspicion of possible intoxication. An approved screening device demand was read and the driver provided two breath samples, resulting in a “warn.” The driver was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and a violation ticket.

• July 9, 10:54 a.m., 6600-block 60th Ave.: Complainant reported that a vehicle in their parking lot was picking up a person and making an apparent exchange with another vehicle. Staff at a nearby business had previously reported ongoing issues with this same vehicle making package exchanges with other vehicles in the parking lot during the day and suspected drug dealing, but had been unable to provide a licence plate for police follow up. Police spoke with the driver of one of the vehicles, who was very co-operative and advised he worked for a packaging company and he had been using the business’s parking lot as a safe central location to meet with clients. The driver advised that he would no longer use the lot for such exchanges. The mystery was solved and the business owner was advised.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• July 5, 9:49 p.m., 1600-block 56th St.: Complainant reported that the keys of one of their neighbours were in the door of their unit. The complainant checked the suite to ensure that their neighbour was safe, but did not locate any sign of them. Police attended and while on scene the neighbour attended the suite and stated that she had forgotten her keys in the door and that she had been at the beach.

• July 10, 10:35 a.m., location withheld: Police were contacted by a complainant who reported he had been defrauded of approximately $4,500 on a WhatsApp scam. The fraudster convinced the man to us a stock market trial app, in which he “invested” in stocks using fake money. Impressed with the results, the complainant agreed to be put in touch with a Chinese broker, who requested the man’s name, date of birth and address to open a Binance account. The complainant sent money through an encrypted link using the Binance app, for the purposes of investing in real stocks. The complainant realized he had been scammed after he requested a withdrawal and received no response.

• July 11, 7:12 a.m., 5200-block 7A Ave.: Complainant reported that there was an insecure vehicle in front of their residence and that the vehicle had its rear window smashed out. Police attended and spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who advised that a tree branch had fallen and smashed out the window, and that the vehicle would be towed for repair in the next few days.

RELATED: North Delta crime beat, week of July 5

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of June 28

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of June 28

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter