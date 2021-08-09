South Delta crime beat, week of July 26

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• July 27, 3:54 a.m., George Massey Tunnel: Complainant contacted police stating that he walked through the Massey Tunnel and was heading towards the ferries. The male further advised that his phone battery was dying and that he would be waiting by the Delta sign. Police located the male who stated he was concerned about being hit by a vehicle if he kept walking and did not have money for a taxi. The male was provided a courtesy ride to the ferry terminal.

• July 27, 11:26 a.m., 2000-block Westham Island Rd.: Complainant reported a dog in a hot car at a nearby parking lot, but the vehicle had already left prior to police arrival. Police spoke to the owner of the vehicle via phone, who advised she was aware staff had called police as she had a note left on her car regarding the dog, as well as someone in the parking lot had approached her. The owner felt that as the windows were down in the car her dog would be fine even though it was 24 degrees out. Police advised her to be aware of the length of time her dog is in the hot car and that people would most likely call police or bylaws in the future if there were concerns.

• July 28, 9:17 a.m., 7200-block Highway 17: Police were conducting proactive patrols when a vehicle was observed in the mirror approaching at a high rate of speed of 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Police immediately conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver an excessive speeding ticket. The vehicle was also towed.

• July 31, 10:50 p.m., 1100-block Ferguson Rd.: Police were conducting proactive patrols when they observed a vehicle make a wide turn onto the road. Police conducted a traffic stop where a distinct odour of liquor was smelled and the driver admitted to consuming alcohol in the past couple hours. The driver provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The male was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was towed.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• July 26, 10:03 a.m., 200-block English Bluff Rd.: Complainant reported a large party happening in a nearby parking lot. Police attended where a group of approximately seven youths were observed standing in the middle of the lot speaking loudly. The youths were very polite and co-operative with police and were moved along.

• July 26, 7:05 p.m., 4100-block Salish Sea Way: Complainant reported a male was setting up targets and shooting arrows at them. Upon arrival police located a male in a construction site, who had set up a target against a dirt pile as a back drop to try his new bow he had just purchased. The male was very apologetic for his actions and was educated by police on the safety and optics and concerns from area residents. The male was further educated to use such items at approved ranges or in the wilderness.

• July 30, 9:07 p.m., 5100 Canoe Pass Way: Complainant reported a dog locked in a vehicle. Police found the rear window to be down four inches, air temperature cool and good air flow in and out of vehicle. Police spoke to the driver on his return to the vehicle a few minutes later advising of public concerns regarding any animals observed in vehicles during hot weather. The driver was advised to leave a water dish accessible in the vehicle for the dog in the future.

• Aug. 1, 8:47 p.m., 5000-block Canoe Pass Way: Store employee called police to report a shoplifter had just left the store. Police conducted patrols near the area where a female matching the description provided was located. The female was detained for theft but the employee later then advised that they did not wish to press charges as they recovered all items prior to police arrival. The female was released and was advised that she was banned from that particular store.

• Aug. 1, 11:05 p.m., 5600-block 8A Ave.: Police initiated a traffic stop after observing suspicious driving behaviour. The driver then admitted to drinking. The driver provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The driver was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

RELATED: North Delta crime beat, week of July 26

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of July 19

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of July 19

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter