South Delta crime beat, week of July 19

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• July 19, 8:39 a.m., 4800-block 34B Ave.: Complainant reported a vehicle parked on the road that was partially blocking his driveway and facing the wrong way. Police attended and located the vehicle parked on the side of the road, however, not obstructing any driveways. Police phoned the owner of the vehicle, who advised that she had moved the vehicle to make room for a delivery truck in her driveway and forgotten to move it back. The owner advised that she would return it to her driveway. Police advised the complainant of the outcome.

• July 21, 1:30 a.m., 4300-block 48B St.: Complainant phoned police to report that the residents of a nearby house were in their backyard having a loud party, which was disturbing the complainant. Police responded and found it was quiet. Police spoke with the owner, who confessed he and three friends had been hanging out in his backyard pool until minutes earlier. The owner apologized for the noise and was receptive to police suggestions that he not be loud so late at night. Police provided the owner with a verbal warning.

• July 21, 7:06 p.m., 4900-block Westminster Ave.: Complainant phoned police to report that a male was openly drinking on a park bench and yelling and swearing at people. Police attended and located the male on a park bench in the process of packing up his belongings, which included an empty bottle of rum. The male stated he would move along and had the ability to care for himself and walk on his own.

• July 22, 8:09 p.m., 5000 47th Ave.: Complainant reported a group of teens stomping and kicking a bike in a nearby park. Police attended and identified three teenagers who stated that the bike that they were destroying belonged to one of them. The group was compliant in moving along and took the bike that they destroyed with them.

• July 23, 7:18 a.m., 6200-block Highway 99: Police observed a vehicle in their rearview mirror approaching at a high rate of speed. Rear radar locked the speed at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h highway zone. The Tesla then passed police, continuing to speed. The driver was subsequently stopped, charged with excessive speeding and served a violation ticket. The driver was also served a violation ticket for not having insurance.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• July 19, 6:53 a.m., Canoe Pass Way and Salish Sea Drive. Police observed a vehicle driving in the parking lot of a nearby fast food restaurant in which the driver stared at police and appeared confused and flustered. Police conducted a traffic stop to assess the driver’s sobriety, in which he admitted to consuming four beers the previous evening, and police detected an odour of liquor emanating from the vehicle. The driver was read an approved screening device demand, after which the driver provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “warn.” The driver had his licence seized and was served an immediate roadside prohibition. The vehicle was not impounded, as the sober passenger offered to drive.

• July 21, 7:12 a.m., 200 block Centennial Pky.: Complainant reported that a white motor boat had washed up on the beach near her house. Police attended and located the motor boat, which appeared to have broken loose from its mooring in the water and washed onto the beach. A search of the boat revealed who it belonged to. Police spoke with the owner, who advised that he was aware his boat had broken free and advised he was having issues with his bow line breaking. The complainant stated he had purchased new equipment to secure his boat which he planned to install to re-secure the boat to its mooring.

• July 23, 10:44 p.m., 800-block Glenwood Pl.: Complainant reported to police that his neighbour was having a very loud party with an abundance of alcohol and shouting. Upon attendance police heard the loud party in full effect. Police spoke with the owner of the residence, who stated he was hosting a get together for friends. Police advised the owner to take the party inside as the noise outside echoed and carried throughout the neighbourhood. The owner was polite and co-operative, agreeing to move inside and keep the noise to a minimum.

• July 24, 7:00 p.m., 56th Avenue: Complainant made an online report of a vehicle driving erratically. The report advised that the driver of the vehicle was witnessed driving aggressively, swerving in and out of traffic, and speeding. Police attempted to contact the driver via phone, however all numbers listed for her were no longer active. Police sent the driver a Registered Owner letter advising her of the witnessed traffic violation and warning her that she could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for any traffic violations.

