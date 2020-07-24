South Delta crime beat, week of July 12

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• July 13, 6:20 p.m., Delta Police Department Headquarters: A concerned mother attended HQ to speak to an officer about her son, who she believed had been drinking and driving. The mother stated that she had found cans of alcohol in his vehicle, and was requesting advice on what to tell her child about drinking and driving. The officer relayed the legal consequences of drinking and driving, and referred her to find information on impaired driving online to show her child.

• July 14, 6:23 p.m., Clipper Road: Police attended a residence regarding an abandoned 911 call. Police spoke with the homeowner, who reported that her daughter grew concerned when she couldn’t get ahold of her mother on her cell phone, and called police out of panic. No distress. No concerns.

• July 16, 4:32 a.m., 10000 Ladner Trunk Rd.: Complainant phoned 911 to report a possible prowler inside their residence. Police attended and located the suspect within the residence; the prowler was identified as a local barn owl who was trapped inside. The owl had made several unsuccessful attempts to escape but eventually got tired, and police were able to safely capture the pr-owl-er. The owl was released back into the wild and flew off into the sunrise.

• July 17, 9:48 a.m., 7200-block Wilson Ave.: Police were called to a report of a theft from a vehicle. Complainant advised that the catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle. It is unknown when the theft occurred as the vehicle has not been used for several months.

• July 17, 11:08 a.m., 5000-block 47th Ave.: Complainant’s friend was participating in outdoor activities when a cyclist took her unattended purse. Patrols in the area were negative. The purse was later recovered, but it was missing various items.

Tsawwassen

• July 13, 10:15 a.m., 4800-block 53rd St.: Complainant reported that his bicycle, valued at approximately $500, was stolen from a locked storage unit sometime between July 11 and July 13.

• July 13, 10:59 a.m., 1400-block 56th St.: A Delta police officer came across heavier-than-usual traffic in the area that was being caused by a parked and unoccupied car in the #2 lane southbound. The officer positioned his police vehicle behind the parked car and activated his emergency lights to prevent a collision on the road. Upon activating his lights, he was approached by a man advising that it was his vehicle and that he assumed that he could park on the street due to the lack of a yellow painted curb and lack of signage. The owner of the vehicle expressed his willingness to accept a ticket. The driver moved his vehicle, and no ticket was issued.

• July 14, 7:21 p.m., Corbould Road: Police were advised by an anonymous caller that a couple had crossed the U.S./Canada border and were talking in Boundary Bay. Police located the couple who said they were looking to purchase a home in the area and had mistakenly cross into Point Roberts. Police cautioned the couple about potential repercussions, but noted no suspicious activity or concern.

• July 18, 7:50 a.m., 600-block English Bluff Rd.: Complainant contacted police to report that someone had stolen his identity and was trying to take out credit cards in his name. The complainant had received phone calls from multiple financial institutions and businesses regarding credit card application.

• July 18th, 8:29 p.m., 3600-block Highway 17: Officers conducting traffic enforcement observed a vehicle travelling at 148 km/h, well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit zone. A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket, along with having their vehicle impounded for seven days. The driver and passengers left the scene via taxi.

