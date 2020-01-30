South Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 20

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Jan. 22, 3:24 p.m., 4600-block Evergreen Lane: Police contacted regarding disposing of three handguns that had belonged to someone now deceased. Police attended and seized all handguns for disposal.

• Jan. 22, 11:37 p.m., Ladner Exchange bus loop and Harvest Drive: Police were contacted by Emergency Health Services for assistance with a high or intoxicated male jumping into traffic at the bus loop. Police located the male, who was eventually transported to hospital to be treated. No further police action taken.

• Jan. 23, 6:51 a.m., Alexander Road and River Way: Police were contacted by Delta Fire regarding a pedestrian who was struck. The driver remained on scene. The driver reported he was travelling eastbound on River Way and turned north onto Alexander Road when he suddenly spotted a pedestrian in the middle of the road. The driver said he tried to avoid him but struck the pedestrian nonetheless. He called for help and covered the injured pedestrian with a blanket. The pedestrian is believed to have received minor injuries and was taken to hospital. There is no marked crosswalk or sidewalk in this area, and it was raining heavily at the time of the collision.

• Jan. 23, 8:12 a.m., 4700-block 54A Ave.: Complainant reported a theft from his vehicle that had occurred overnight. An iPad was stolen and the ignition key hole was damaged.

• Jan. 23, 10:31 p.m., 3600-block Arthur Dr.: An officer was patrolling when she became aware the vehicle in front of her was making a loud scraping sound and it seemed a tire was flat. She stopped the vehicle, and was informed by dispatch of a complaint just phoned in by the public about what seemed to be the same vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle the driver informed the officer that he was lost. The officer noted the driver appeared to be slurring his words and read him the approved screening device demand. The driver blew and had a “fail” result. He was given a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle — which had recently sustained about $3,000 worth of damage — was impounded.

• Jan. 24, 5:28 p.m., 5000-block 47A Ave.: Complainant reported a theft from her building’s secured garage. Three jerry cans filled with gas had been stolen. She also advised that the day before, a tenant’s vehicle was broken into and the remote for the garage gate was stolen. (A separate complaint was made regarding this issue, noting a vehicle had multiple items stolen including a passport and hockey skates, and the ignition had been tampered with.) Building’s key codes for the garage were changed.

Tsawwassen

• Jan. 24, 2:12 p.m., 2300-block Pheasant Lane: Resident reported receiving a fake cheque for an item he was selling on Craigslist. The cheque was left for the resident, who took it to the bank, which then notified him the cheque was fake. The cheque had been delivered via a UPS envelope, but the resident followed up with UPS who confirmed no deliveries were made to his home. The number used by the other person to communicate with the resident via text was determined to be generated via an app. The resident was advised to send a final text to the person stating police had been notified, which resulted in communication ceasing. No property was lost, and police commended the resident for taking steps to confirm the legitimacy of the cheque and UPS delivery.

• Jan. 24, 1:12 a.m., 1200-block Beach Grove Rd.: Resident reported that rocks were thrown at the home, causing damage to the front windows. Police attended and took photos of damage. No other mischief complaints noted in the area. Police assisted residents in cleaning up the damage from the incident and spoke about possible precautions they could take in the future, including having bright lights at the front of the residence.

• Jan. 25, 10:56 p.m., 100-block Graham Dr.: Police were contacted regarding noise at a residence in the area. Upon attendance very loud music was found to be playing from tent attached to the garage. Homeowner advised it was an anniversary party and turned down the music. Cautioned regarding noise bylaw.

• Jan. 25, 1:24 p.m., 4900-block Canoe Pass Way: Police were conducting proactive patrols in the area when an employee of a retail store flagged them down and indicated two males, suspected of shoplifting, were fleeing the store. Police caught up to the males and arrested them on suspicion of theft. Further investigation revealed the males had been confronted inside the store on suspicion of theft and had fled at that time, with only one item of limited value. The item was returned to the store.

• Jan. 26, 9:18 a.m., 5100-block Dennison Dr.: Resident reported that two vehicles were accessed and small change was stolen between 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, while parked in an unsecured carport. Both vehicles were left unlocked overnight. No damage was noted.

