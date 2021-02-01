South Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 18

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Jan. 18, 8:32 a.m., 5300-block Westminster Ave.: Complainant reported a vehicle had collided with two parked cars. The driver stated that she had fallen asleep at the wheel and collided with a parked vehicle, moving the vehicle forward and over the curb resulting in it hitting another vehicle. The driver initially stated that she didn’t have anything to drink, but due to the nature of the accident police read the driver an approved screening device demand. The driver then explained that she had a drink a couple of hours prior. The driver was not willing to provide a sample and police explained the consequences several times and outlined that a refusal would result in a fail. After six attempts at explaining the process, police further re-explained the process. The driver still refused to provide a breath sample and the driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition from driving.

• Jan. 20, 10:02 a.m., 3600-block Highway 17: Using radar, police observed a vehicle driving at a speed of 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver was given an excessive speeding violation ticket and the vehicle was towed.

• Jan. 21, 7:50 p.m., 2900-block George Massey Tunnel: Complainant called police to report a stalled semi-truck, which had created a hazard for vehicles exiting the tunnel. On arrival, police located the semi-truck, which had broken due to a flat tire. The driver informed police that a mobile repair truck was en route. Behind the semi-truck, police located another vehicle, which had to come to a stop due to the broken down truck and had been rear-ended. The semi-truck was repaired on scene and police directed all parties to exchange information and to call ICBC to report the collision.

• Jan. 22, 12:26 p.m., 3200-block 72nd St.: Complainant contacted police to report two hunters who had made their way into the marsh. The complainant advised police that she did not think that it was right that the “men with camouflage and guns” could be in the same area as the “cute little birds.” On attendance, police observed with binoculars two hunters approximately one kilometre out into the marsh. Police attempted to make contact with the hunters, however, due to marshy, muddy and wet conditions, it was not safe for police to do so. The hunters were hunting in the appropriate area and were within the prescribed hunting season. Police advised the complainant that the hunters were acting lawfully.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Jan. 19, 11:28 a.m., location withheld: Complainant reported purchasing a lamp on a social media selling site after e-transferring money to the seller and never receiving the item. The complainant stated that he had made arrangements for the seller to drop the item off at his residence, but it never showed up. The complainant made multiple attempts to contact the seller through social media, but was unsuccessful. The complainant advised police that he had contacted his bank and was in the process of attempting to get his money back. Police attempted to look up the seller’s user name, but were unsuccessful and it appeared to be a fake account. Police encouraged the complainant to meet in person for online transactions in the future and to avoid sending money in advance.

• Jan. 21, 2:31 p.m., 5000 Canoe Pass Way: Complainant observed a police vehicle in the parking lot of a mall and requested police help in retrieving his keys that he locked in his vehicle. Police called for a tow truck company to assist and waited with the complainant until the tow truck arrived.

• Jan. 22, 12:02 a.m., 400-block Centennial Pkwy: Complainant reported an unknown person had rung her doorbell three times. The complainant believed the suspect may have been checking the house out as a possible target. Police attended and conducted a check of the exterior of the residence and found that all the doors and windows were secure and there were no signs of forced entry. Police patrolled the area but found nothing suspicious.

• Jan. 22, 12:11 p.m., 6400-block Highway 99: Police observed a vehicle pass at a visually estimated speed of 200 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone. Police attempted to close the distance and stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle later crashed into a ditch and a concerned citizen called police to report the suspicious damaged vehicle. The driver admitted to driving at excessive speeds and crashing his vehicle. The driver was issued an excessive speed violation ticket and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

