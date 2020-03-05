South Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 22

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Feb. 23, 9:11 a.m., 5700-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: An employee of a business called to report a man stole $331 worth of Keno tickets.

• Feb. 26, 1:46 a.m., 5300-block Commodore Dr.: While conducting a road block, an officer waved the driver to slow his vehicle down and come to a stop by the police vehicle that had flashing blue and red lights. The driver did not stop and the officer followed behind. The vehicle finally stopped in a driveway and the driver advised he did not see the attempt to wave him down. A distinct odour of liquor was emanating from the driver’s mouth area and the driver stated his last drink was 45 minutes ago. An approved screening device demand was read. The first result was a “fail” and the right to request second test was rejected. An immediate roadside prohibition was issued and a vehicle impoundment served to the driver, who left in a taxi.

• Feb. 28, 4:04 p.m., 4455 Clarence Taylor Cres.: A Delta resident attended police HQ to report that she was a victim of a scam. She had received a fraudulent call from a person claiming to be with a wireless phone company. The caller convinced her to open a new wireless contract, and the victim sent copies of her ID, social insurance and credit card information. Later that day the victim received another fraudulent call, with a man claiming to be from the wireless phone company’s security department, stating that he needed money to arrest the men who had just defrauded her. The victim sent a total of $3,000 to the fraudsters. She was later advised to block the phone numbers, cancel her credit cards and have her name flagged with credit providers. The money was sent internationally to Pakistan, making further investigation impossible. Residents are advised to never send their personal information to any institution, unless they initiate the call after ensuring it is a verified number.

• Feb. 29, 1:05 p.m., 4700-block 53rd St.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight, the passenger side window of his truck was smashed. Nothing was taken from the glove box. The truck was parked in a secure underground parking garage with restricted access. No signs of forced entry or damage to parkade. Approximately $250 damage was done to the window.

Feb. 29, 9:38 p.m., 5100-block Central Ave.: Report received regarding mischief in progress at an elementary school. Complainant could hear a group of youths ripping up the vegetable garden on the school grounds. Police attended and observed a group of youths flee the scene. Minimal damage was done to the garden. Police walked the perimeter of the school to ensure they had left the area.

Tsawwassen

• Feb. 23, 1:41 a.m., 1400-block 56th St.: An officer observed a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign and signal a turn. A traffic stop was initiated and there was a distinct odour of liquor on the breath of the driver. Driver advised she had consumed one glass of wine but later stated she actually had two or more. An approved screening device demand was read and resulted in the driver being served a 24-hour prohibition. A taxi was provided for her and her two passengers at her request. Her vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.

• Feb. 24, 8:55 a.m., 5000-block 12th Ave.: Delta Parks staff reported graffiti on the public washroom walls. Graffiti is similar to others found at the nearby recreation center.

• Feb. 25, 9:54 a.m., 5000-block Cedar Springs Dr.: Complainant reported finding damage to the rear lights of his Ford truck. Mischief likely didn’t occur at his residence as there was no glass residue on location. ICBC advised to report to police before proceeding with insurance claim.

• Feb. 25, 3:52 p.m., 12th Avenue and 53A Street: Report received of a suspicious male pushing a rototiller in the neighbourhood. Police located the male and confirmed he was doing door to door lawn care sales. His credentials checked out and his boss arrived on scene to pick him up. There was a business permit to operate in Delta. Complainant was provided an update.

• Feb. 25, 4:03 p.m., 1300-block View Cres.: A senior female received a call from a man advising he was with a large chain bank and was investigating an internal theft by an employee. The caller asked her for personal information and was provided with the info. Complainant later learned that $1,900 had been transferred out of her savings account. The bank was notified and the account was closed and funds frozen. Equifax and Trans Union were then advised.

• Feb. 29, 9:48 p.m., 5000 Canoe Pass Way: A security operations employee contacted police about a man who allegedly removed the packaging from some goods and then left the store with them without offering payment. Police arrived on scene shortly thereafter and observed a male matching the description of the suspect walking inside the mall. Police located the property on the man and advised him he was under arrest for theft. Total value of stolen goods was approximately $106. The man will be appearing in court in April and was released on condition that he not attend the mall again.

