South Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 21

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Feb. 23, 12:02 p.m., 6600-block Highway 17: Police observed a vehicle in their rear-view mirror approaching at a high rate of speed. The rear radar locked speed at 147 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The vehicle continued to excessively speed and slowed down once behind the officer to 130 km/h. Police initiated a traffic stop and the driver was given a violation ticket for excessive speed, for not having an “L” and for not having a qualified supervisor.

• Feb. 25, 4:10 a.m., 6400-block 43A Ave.: While conducting proactive patrols, police located a broken water main. Police observed water to be pouring out of a water main access port, bubbling out of a manhole cover, and bubbling out of cracks in the pavement and sides of the road surface. Police contacted City of Delta Engineering to shut down the water and to conduct a full assessment of the damage.

• Feb. 27, 2:56 a.m., 4600-block Evergreen Lane: Complainant reported that there was a male knocking on the front door of a nearby residence. Police attended and located an elderly resident who had locked himself out of the building. Police walked with the male to his suite and confirmed his well-being. While in the suite police spoke to the male’s daughter on the phone, who informed police that her sister would come check on him.

• Feb. 27, 8:46 a.m., location withheld: Complainant reported that an elderly male was wandering around in front of his home, seemingly confused. When the complainant approached the male, he responded that he had been looking for church for the last hour. Police arrived and identified the male. The male, who was pleasant and co-operative, was transported home by police. The male’s wife believed he was in his room while she was cleaning the house. Police discussed safety options with the wife to manage future risks of wandering.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Feb. 21, 7:40 a.m., location withheld: Complainant reported that she had opened a package delivered to her door step that was meant for another residence. The complainant felt uneasy after opening the parcel, as she had discovered a package of marijuana-infused edibles. The complainant stated she didn’t look at who the parcel was addressed to before opening it. Police seized and lodged the edibles for destruction.

• Feb. 23, 3:13 a.m., location withheld: Complainant called police to report that he was concerned that his girlfriend was impaired and might drive as she was in her vehicle. Police attended and observed a female sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle turned on. Police conducted a traffic stop and noted a distinct odour of liquor emanating from the vehicle. The driver advised that her last drink was five minutes ago, and was slurring her words. An approved screening device demand was read and the driver provided two samples, both resulting in a “warn.” The driver was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was left at the scene.

• Feb. 23, 11:13 p.m., 1500-block 56th St.: Complainant reported that people were riding hover boards in the area, causing cars to swerve around them. Police attended and spoke with a male in the group, who said he owned the hover board and was riding it with his friends when the road was clear. Police requested the male and his group to stop as it posed a safety concern. The male said he would stop right away and had a discussion on where to ride it safely going forward.

• Feb. 27, 5:39 p.m., 1500-block Braid Rd.: Complainant reported that someone had destroyed the shrubs in front of her yard. Police spoke to the complainant, who explained that someone had likely used a very sharp tool to cut the shrubs as the cuts were clean and precise, and that whoever had cut the shrubs had also taken the clippings with them. Police informed the complainant that someone likely cut her shrubs to grow their own shrubs, considering that the clippings were taken. The complainant also noticed that her Christmas lights in the front yard were also cut off; however, she could not confirm if the incidents were related. Police canvassed the area but were unable to find any video of the incident.

• Feb. 27, 6:17 p.m., 4800-block Canoe Pass Way: Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving southbound in a northbound lane. Police detected an odour of liquor and an approved screening device demand was read. The driver provided two samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

