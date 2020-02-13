South Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 2

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Feb. 5, 7:52 a.m., Highway 99 at Highway 17: Police responded to a call for a dump truck that struck a shoulder concrete barrier, causing its dump trailer to roll over. Police took two breath samples from the driver, receiving a “fail” reading. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was to be towed for 30 days. The estimated damage was $100,000 for the trailer, $2,000 for the dump truck’s wheels and $10,000 to the concrete barrier. The road was closed for a lengthy time as crews worked to clean up the scene.

• Feb. 6, 11:40 a.m., 5900-block River Rd.: A vehicle pulled up to a Delta police sobriety check. Suspicion was formed that the driver may have been impaired. A breath sample was taken for which the driver blew a “fail” reading. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition while the vehicle was towed for 30 days. The driver along with his passengers left the scene in a taxi.

• Feb. 6, 1:26 a.m., 62nd Street and Ladner Trunk Road: Police were travelling at the posted 90 km/h speed on Highway 17A when the vehicle in front of them suddenly sped up to an estimated speed in excess of 140 km/h. A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was issued an excessive speed violation on top of his vehicle being impounded for seven days.

• Feb. 6, 9:53 a.m., 7200-block Hume Ave.: Business reported that gas had been siphoned from three company vehicles, likely between midnight and 6 a.m. the previous day. Total loss of about $500.

• Feb. 7, 9:06 p.m., 900-block 56th St.: Police observed a vehicle exit a parking lot at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted where a distinct odour of liquor emanated from the driver’s breath along with having red glossy eyes. A breath sample was taken for which the driver blew a “fail” reading. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was towed for 30 days. The driver chose to walk back to a friend’s house down the street.

• Feb. 8, 10:30 p.m., Duglad Morrison Park: Complainant reported a group of teens partying in this location. Police arrived to find an adult men’s soccer club from another Metro Vancouver city had played a game of soccer, and had a barbecue afterwards. They were packing up their barbecues on police arrival.

Tsawwassen

• Feb. 2, 10:00 p.m., 52nd Street and Springs Boulevard: Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing it cross over the solid divider on 52nd Street. A distinct odour of liquor emanated from the driver’s breath. The driver stated to the officer that his last drink was 25 minutes prior to the stop. Two breath samples were taken from the driver, and his readings resulted in a three-day immediate roadside prohibition. The driver’s sober passenger was able to drive the two home.

• Feb. 4, 8:20 p.m.: Complainant reported that he parked his vehicle in a parking lot in the 1100-block of 56th Street between 5:30 and 10 p.m., and that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen a leather jacket and toque. Vehicle was not believed to have been locked.

• Feb. 5, 7:17 a.m., 5000-block Canoe Pass Way: Police were called to assist the Delta Fire Department with a car that was on fire. A male was fortunately pulled out of the burning car by a bystander while the car was fully engulfed. It’s believed the vehicle was having mechanical problems before it caught on fire. Neither party was injured and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

• Feb. 6, 7:21 p.m., 1300-block 52nd St.: Police observed a vehicle driving with inconsistent speeds and weaving in and out of lanes. A traffic stop was conducted where police were welcomed with an overwhelming odour of liquor emanating from the vehicle. The driver also had blood-shot glossy eyes and open liquor was observed in the vehicle. A breath sample was taken for which the resulting score was a fail. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was towed for 30 days. The driver was given a ride home by police.

