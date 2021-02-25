South Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 15

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Feb. 18, 3:15 p.m., location withheld: Police were contacted about a man reported to be sleeping in his vehicle for two weeks. Police located the vehicle and spoke with the man, who was sleeping in the front seat. The man was appeared to be sober and alert, and explained he had recently been evicted. He was actively searching for a new place to stay and had food, water and a charged cell phone. Police determined there were no issues, and updated the complainant.

• Feb. 20, 4:31 p.m., 3600-block Highway 17: Using radar, police observed a vehicle pass at a high rate of speed of 139 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The driver was issued a violation ticket and their car was towed.

• Feb. 20, 6:37 p.m., 5000-block Central Ave.: Complainant reported that youths were gathering at a nearby school. One youth located on the roof stated he was attempting to help his friends who were intoxicated get down. Delta Fire attended and utilized the ladder truck to get the youths down. Two youths were transported to the hospital for intoxication and weather exposure. Police advised all the youths’ parents.

• Feb. 20, 8:16 p.m., 5000-block 44th Ave.: Complainant reported that a group of teens would knock on his parents’ door before taking off, and that the pranks had been ongoing for six months. The teens would sometimes knock on the door late at night, waking up his elderly parents. Police advised the male to turn off the doorbell at night. Police conducted area patrols and noticed three teens on bikes pass by the home. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop but the teens fled.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Feb. 15, 3:00 p.m., 1000-block 53rd St.: Complainant reported that a dog had been running around on the street. The complainant stated that he knocked on a nearby home, but found the door to be open and no one had answered. On attendance, police spoke to the resident, who advised that she was having a nap when her grandchildren left to go to the nearby park and left the front door open, letting the dog out. Police advised the resident to follow up with bylaws.

• Feb. 15, 5:09 p.m., 1000-block Beach Grove: Complainant reported that she was a victim of fraud and had bought $200 worth of gift cards from a nearby store. She had then sent the information to someone she believed to be her friend via email. Police learned from the complainant that her friend had her email hacked and that the complainant believed she was talking to her friend the whole time. Police advised the complainant to not respond to anymore emails and to change her personal password as a precautionary measures. Police advised the complainant to reach out to the local store’s head department in the morning for hopes of reimbursements and to report any future suspicious activity on any of her accounts.

• Feb. 20, 4:48 a.m., location withheld: Police received an abandoned call where the caller stated that he was driving but his phone only had one per cent battery life left, and that he desperately needed to get home. Police attended the area and located the male, who advised police that he was visiting his friends and got into a verbal argument with them. The male stated that his friends were teasing him and he then decided he wanted to go home. Police transported the male, who was visibly intoxicated but coherent, to a nearby bus stop.

• Feb. 21, 11:00 p.m., 1200-block 56th St.: Police observed a vehicle make a u-turn on 12th Avenue and then turn on 56th Street. The vehicle was pulled over, and the officer observed the driver had glossy eyes and the odour of liquor on their breath. The driver was given the breath demand and provided two samples — one fail and one registered “warn.” The lower reading prevails, so the driver was given an immediate three-day driving prohibition. The driver and their teenage child left the vehicle parked and proceeded on foot.

• Feb. 21, 4:11 p.m., 5000-block 12th Ave.: Complainant reported that there were youths behind his property hanging out and making noise. Police attended and located the youths, who were co-operative and advised police they were just hanging out and were about to leave. Police noted a small dug-out fire pit which had recently been lit. Police advised the youths of the recent activity in the area and that the property owners on the other side of the fence had been dealing with large groups congregating and creating garbage over the past few months. The youth understood and advised police they would head home.

