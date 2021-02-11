South Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 1

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Feb. 1, 8:21 p.m., location withheld: Complainant contacted police to report that someone had hacked into her home computer and fraudulently taken $950 out of her bank account. The woman reported the incident to her bank and they advised her to take her electronic devices to a technology professional to have them scan for any viruses. The woman said she was unsure how or when her computer was hacked but that she did receive suspicious emails prior to becoming the victim of the fraud. The female advised that her bank will be refunding the money and already discussed safety measures with her. Police reminded the female to use strong passwords, never share her passwords with anyone, and to not click on suspicious emails or websites.

• Feb. 3, 2:15 p.m., 4800-block Linden Dr.: Complainant heard a loud boom that shook his house that he believed came from a nearby residence. Complainant spoke with several neighbours on the street who had also heard the boom. The complainant flagged down police in the area at approximately 3:30 p.m., as he was concerned it could have come from a house. Area patrols were conducted and police spoke with BC Hydro who confirmed a power outage at 2:18 p.m. due to a ground transformer box. The complainant was advised of the outcome.

• Feb. 5, 5:42 p.m., 4300-block Arthur Dr.: Complainant contacted police to report the theft of a garage door opener from his vehicle that was parked in his driveway. Theft believed to have occurred overnight. Nothing further was stolen. Complainant advised he had already taken steps to ensure the garage door codes were changed.

• Feb. 7, 11:22 a.m., 5000-block 55B St.: Complainant reported finding ammunition consisting of seven bullets clipped together on her morning walk in the area. Police attended to the complainants’ residence and confirmed that the ammunition was not real and was consistent with a movie prop. The ammunition was transported to DPD headquarters and lodged in exhibits for destruction.

• Feb. 7, 8:40 p.m., 4100-block Highway 17A: Complainant reported a pink blanket on Highway 17A causing vehicles to swerve around it. Police attended and located a medium weight queen-sized purple fleece blanket in the area. No identifying detail was found on the blanket and it was removed off to the side of the roadway.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Feb. 4, 11:37 a.m., Highway 99: Complainant called police to report a driver who may be impaired as they were slowing and accelerating abnormally. Police caught up to the vehicle and activated their emergency lights in order to check for impairment. The driver stated that she did not drink, is on no affective medications, and has no medical conditions that would affect her driving. Police observed no signs of impairment. The driver said she dropped her banana peel on the floor while driving and may have been reaching down to pick it up when she caused the concerning driving behaviour. Police observed a banana on the center console and advised the driver to avoid peeling fruits while driving and to instead have ready-to-eat fruit such as grapes, apple slices or blueberries.

• Feb. 5, 11:52 a.m., BC Ferries Terminal: Employee called police reporting that they had refused to let a male board due to his state of intoxication. The employee also reported that the male was refused boarding onto a bus as well. Police attended and located the male, who was co-operative. Police advised the male he would not be able to take the ferry until the following day and would have to be sober and co-operative. Police transported the male to his requested destination.

• Feb. 6, 9:58 p.m., 700-block Gilchrist Dr.: Complainant called police to report a group of noisy youths gathering in the school playground area nearby. Police located, corralled and sent the youths on their way, advising them not to disturb the residents in the area.

• Feb. 7, 10:12 a.m., 4000-block Canoe Pass Way: Complainant reported that a male had dumped four car tires outside the back entrance to their store. Police attended and was provided with security footage clearly showing a vehicle pulling a small trailer park outside the back entrance and the driver dumping the four tires from the trailer. Police attended the residence of the vehicle and observed the vehicle and the male in the driveway. The male was issued a compliance notice for “abandoning car parts in any roadway, parking lot or other open space.” The male agreed to return to the location and pick up his tires to be disposed of properly.

RELATED: North Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 1

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 23

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 23

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter