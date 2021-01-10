South Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 28

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Dec. 30, 7:11 p.m., Highway 17A and Ladner Trunk Road: During patrols, police located a motor vehicle incident at a nearby intersection. It appeared that both vehicles were waiting to make a left turn when the first vehicle made an unsafe turn and had to suddenly hit their brakes. This caused the vehicle behind to rear-end them. No injuries were reported at the scene and police issued a motor vehicle ticket to the first driver.

• Dec. 31, 2:48 p.m., Ladner Trunk Road: Police performed a traffic stop due to a vehicle turning without using their turn signal. Police saw that there was an open beer can in the centre console of the vehicle. The driver stated he had “two beers at work, two hours ago.” An approved screening device demand was read. The driver provided two “warn” samples. The driver’s licence was seized. The driver received a seven-day driving prohibition and his friend drove the driver and his vehicle home.

• Jan. 2, 9:41 p.m., Highway 17A and Highway 99: Police observed a vehicle travelling northbound at an excessive speed. Police paced the vehicle going 153 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The driver received a speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• Jan. 3, 9:00 a.m., 4200-block Arthur Dr.: Complainant reported hearing the sound of a shotgun, believed to be hunters, in the nearby area. Police patrolled the area but no one was seen and no shots were heard. Police called and updated the complainant.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Dec. 28, 3:04 p.m., BC Ferries Terminal: A BC Ferries employee contacted police to report that a female was intoxicated and staff were having difficulty getting her off the vessel. On attendance police met the staff at the terminal, where the female was taken into custody for being intoxicated in a public place. A family member arrived and agreed to take custody of her for the evening. Police issued the female a ticket for being intoxicated in a public place.

• Dec. 29, 1:56 a.m., 1600-block Farrell Ave.: Police observed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn at a nearby intersection. Police conducted a traffic stop where a distinct odour of liquor was coming from the mouth area of the driver. The driver advised that their last drink was four hours ago. An approved screening device demand was read, resulting in a “fail.” Police gave them the right to a second test and the driver accepted, which also resulted in a “fail.” The driver received a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and their vehicle was towed.

• Dec. 29, 10:39 a.m., 1000-block 56th Ave.: Complainant reported that a mess was left behind in a nearby parking lot. The complainant reviewed the cameras and observed three vehicles with several people attend the parking lot, ordering pizza and seemingly having a party. The individuals left behind garbage, empty alcohol bottles and a vehicle. Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle by phone, who apologized profusely and attended immediately to pick up his vehicle and clean up the garbage.

• Dec. 30, 5:46 p.m., 1200-block 56th St.: An employee of a nearby establishment called police to report a group of youths skateboarding under the covered shelter of a shopping complex. On attendance police spoke to one of the youths, who apologized and took responsibility on behalf of the group and explained that he and his friends were trying to find a dry place to film skateboarding videos. Police explained that the noise of skateboard wheels on concrete was disturbing to patrons in the area.

