South Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 14

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Dec. 17, 6:17 p.m., 5500-block 48B Ave.: Complainant advised police of two young boys running through her neighbourhood ringing doorbells and throwing pine cones at windows. The complainant stated that these incidents have occurred every evening for the last three weeks. Police conducted patrols of the area, which were negative as nothing was seen or heard. Police requested extra patrols of the area to be done.

• Dec. 17, 7:16 p.m., location withheld: Complainant advised police she was a victim of a fraud. The complainant had received an email from a friend requesting her to purchase two gift cards and to send them back to her. The complainant purchased the cards and sent the identification codes over to her friend. The complainant was asked shortly after to buy additional gift cards and realized it was a scam. Police informed the complainant to call her bank to monitor her accounts for suspicious activity, and to contact the appropriate sources to inform them. Police also educated the complainant on unknown emails.

• Dec. 20, 11:06 a.m., location withheld: Complainant called police to report a dog running around the neighborhood. Police attended a residence known to have a dog that often gets out of the yard. Police located the dog and escorted it back to the residence without any issues.

• Dec. 20, 6:19 p.m., 10400 Hornby Dr.: Operator of an airport control tower reported that pilots had observed a green laser moving around the ground, but that no lasers were pointed at any planes. Police patrolled the area and located a residence with Christmas decorations resembling what the pilots had seen. Police spoke with owner of the residence, who adjusted the lights. Police also observed an intense green laser light on the roof scanning the farm land. Police observed the laser, which never pointed towards the sky and only along the farm land. Police spoke with the owner of the farm who advised that the laser helps keep the birds off the property, preserving his crops. Police updated the operator who was satisfied the laser would not interfere with the pilots.

• Dec. 20, 8:50 p.m., 4600-block 62nd St.: Complainant reported several people having an altercation at a nearby park. Police arrived on scene and observed approximately six kids standing on the soccer field with boxing gloves laying nearby. The kids stated they were all friends and were having boxing matches. The kids stated they were play fighting and that the boxing match was consensual. The kids were in good spirits and were laughing with one another.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Dec. 14, 4:41 p.m., 5100-block Winskill Dr.: Complainant reported his Christmas light wires had been cut up into pieces sometime within the past two days. Police attended and obtained photographs of the cut up lights and patrolled the area.

• Dec. 18, 6:25 p.m., 5000 Canoe Pass Way: Employee at a nearby business called police to report that he had observed a “suspicious” female who had concealed a jacket inside a small zip up bag while shopping. Police arrived and spoke with the female inside the store prior to the completion of an offence. The female relinquished the item without issue, advising that she “was going to pay for it later.” The female was advised that she would be banned from the store. The female was granted permission from security for her daughter to purchase the items before leaving.

• Dec. 20, 10:08 a.m., 1400-block Farrell Ave.: Complainant called police advising that two decorative reindeer placed outside the residence were stolen sometime within the previous day. Police were unable to find any video surveillance but focused on patrols in the area.

• Dec. 20, 11:33 a.m., 200-block 52A St.: Complainant reported two young children possibly damaging the grass by riding a dirt bike on a field of a nearby elementary school. Police attended and located two young boys, who were on the sand area but admitted they had been on the grass. The boys promised police that they would stay off the grass.

• Dec. 20, 9:46 p.m., Ferguson Road and 12th Avenue: Police conducted a traffic stop as they had observed a vehicle drive away from a liquor establishment parking lot with its trunk open and a case of beer visible in the back. The driver displayed signs of intoxication. An approved screening device demand was read to the driver. The driver refused to provide a proper sample after multiple attempts to blow into the device. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

RELATED: North Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 14

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 7

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 7

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter