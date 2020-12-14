South Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 1

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Dec. 1, 2:56 p.m., location withheld: A 14-year-old complainant called police to report that his 16-year-old sibling had threatened to break some of his stuff at their home and stated he was not currently at home. Police called the sibling’s mother, who appreciated the phone call and advised she had just returned home from grocery shopping and there were no issues at the residence.

• Dec. 5, 2:44 a.m., 9600-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: Complainant reported that he was driving his vehicle when he hit a patch of black ice and swerved off the road into a grass field. This resulted in the vehicle hitting a traffic sign and coming to rest on top of a dirt mound. Police attended and observed the vehicle to be severely damaged, but no injuries. The vehicle was towed and the driver was picked up by a friend and taken home.

• Dec. 5, 1:18 p.m., 3000-block River Road W.: Complainant reported photographers on the dyke who were getting too close to owls, contrary to regulations. The complainant reported 24-36 photographers who were getting within three feet of the owls. Police did foot patrols of the area, however nothing was observed.

• Dec. 5, 5400-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: Police were conducting patrols in the area and observed a vehicle making a prohibited left turn. Police followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver stated her last drink was two hours prior. An approved screening device demand was read, which resulted in a fail. A second test also resulted in a fail. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Dec. 1, 6:26 a.m., 1500-block Spyglass Cres.: Complainant reported that his Christmas decoration was stolen from his front lawn overnight. Police spoke to the complainant, who provided a photo and said that the decoration had been spiked into the lawn. The complainant last saw the decoration the night before and noticed it was missing in the early hours of the morning. Police canvassed the area and found that there were no other reports in the neighbourhood of stolen decorations.

• Dec. 5, 4:14 p.m., 0 Avenue and Centennial Parkway: Police observed two people cross the border into Canada without presenting themselves at a port of entry. Police spoke with them and informed them that they had just crossed the international border into Canada illegally. Both parties stated that they had gone for a romantic walk along the beach and were walking back to their vehicle and did not realize that they had crossed the border. Both parties were under the impression that the border was further down the beach. Police educated them about the seriousness of crossing an international border. Both parties were apologetic and were sent on their way.

• Dec. 6, 1:33 p.m., location withheld: Complainant reported that her neighbour had blocked her vehicle while it was parked in the strata’s visitor parking. Police attended and spoke with the neighbour, who stated that the complainant has a lot of parking in her driveway and does not need to park in the visitor parking. Police were able to mediate and asked the neighbour to move his vehicle so the complainant’s vehicle could be accessed. Police advised the neighbour to speak with their strata about implementing appropriate signage for visitor parking.

• Dec. 6, 7:41 p.m., 4900-block Canoe Pass Way: A store manager reported that a male and female had stolen a Christmas tree from the front of their store. Police were able to locate the suspects in their vehicle in a nearby parking lot with the tree in the backseat. The tree was returned to the store and the suspects were released with a ban from entering the store in the future.

