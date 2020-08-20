South Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 9

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Aug. 10, 1:52 a.m., 7400-block Vantage Way: The complainant advised of a break in alarm with a suspect vehicle. Police attended the area and observed two males running from the vehicle. One suspect was found hiding under a trailer and the other was found wandering in the area. Both were taken into custody.

• Aug. 12, 3:12 p.m., 4700-block 57th St.: Report of a vehicle parked in the same spot roadside for almost two months. Database queries revealed the vehicle was uninsured. Police attended the residence of the vehicle owner and advised the vehicle could not be parked on the street in the same spot for more than 72 hours, even if it was insured. The owner had the vehicle towed to his residence. Police attended the location of the vehicle the next day and confirmed that the vehicle had been moved.

• Aug. 12, 2:17 p.m., 5200 Ladner Trunk Rd.: Complainant reported his mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack outside a business overnight.

• Aug. 13, 2:17 p.m., 47A Avenue and 55B Street: A construction flagger called to report that a driver of a vehicle was arguing and tried to get past construction. The flagger stepped in front of the vehicle and the driver backed up to turn around, in the process lightly hitting the flagger with his bumper. Police spoke to both parties and warned the driver that failing to obey a flag person was a traffic offence resulting in a violation ticket.

• Aug. 13, 11:13 p.m., 8100-block Highway 99: While police were dealing with a traffic stop, another vehicle (a Honda) almost rear ended the police vehicle with the emergency lights activated. The Honda veered to miss the police vehicle, narrowly side-swiping it. Police followed the Honda and eventually pulled it over. The driver stated that she was new to driving and was unsure on how to respond to the emergency lights. Police educated the driver on how to respond in the future and issued a violation ticket.

• Aug. 16, 2:05 a.m., Ladner Trunk Road and Harvest Drive: A vehicle failed to stop for police at a roadblock. Police located the vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop. The driver stated he did not stop for the roadblock because he thought it was construction. The driver was given a sobriety test and was issued a three-day suspension, the vehicle was towed and he left on foot.

Tsawwassen

• Aug. 10, 11:25 a.m., 800-block 57th St.: Complainant reported being scammed out of $20 from a female on the “Tsawwassen Loop (new)” Facebook page who was advertising corn for sale for $20 and delivered to those interested. The complainant provided personal particulars only to determine it was a scam and did not receive a delivery. The complainant recognizes it is “buyers beware” on the internet and only wished to advise police as numerous individuals were showing interest.

• Aug. 10, 4:59 p.m., 56th Street and Highway 17: Complainant reported a tire on the road that caused multiple vehicles to swerve to avoid it. Police attended and could not locate the tire but observed a truck towing a boat trailer that was missing a tire. The driver of the truck removed the tire from the intersection and had the trailer towed.

• Aug. 13, 12:23 p.m., 200-block 66A St.: Complainant advised that an unknown person had moved his basketball hoop approximately 20 feet, from one end of the driveway to the other, and damaged the hoop, possibly attempting to steal it. The neighbours advised the complainant of recent thefts in the area. Police referred the complainant to the DPD Garage 529 program for bikes on the property. The complainant was advised to communicate with neighbours and educate them to call police when thefts occur.

• Aug. 13, 12:00 p.m., 1600-block Tsawwassen Dr.: Complainant reported her bunny was stolen from inside her residence, in a kennel area directly next to the front door. Police investigated and discovered that children who were invited visitors at the residence earlier in the week grew upset as the bunny used to be theirs, and decided to take it back home with them. Arrangements have been made to have the bunny returned.

• Aug. 14, 4:18 a.m., 1600-block Duncan Dr.: The complainant witnessed two males in a pick-up truck use flashlights to peer into parked vehicles. The complainant also witnessed the two males pull the tailgate of a certain truck and were last seen leaving the area. The two males were gone on police arrival.

• Aug. 14, 10:10 a.m., 4900-block Canoe Pass Way: Report of a family arguing and pushing each other outside of an RV in the parking lot of Tsawwassen Commons. Police arrived and determined that the argument resulted from the close quarters of the family in the RV combined with a long journey from Alberta. Parties were allowed to proceed on their trip.

• Aug. 14, 1:28 p.m., 5000-block Salish Sea Dr.: Police were patrolling when a vehicle in front began to increase speed at a high rate, up to 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Police pulled the driver over and served her with an excessive speeding ticket. Her vehicle was towed.

