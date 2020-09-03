South Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 24

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Aug. 24, 7:07 a.m., 5800-block Mountain View Blvd.: Complainant reported a wire theft at Delta Hospital. He advised that he had returned to work to find approximately 50 feet (100 pounds) of copper wire cut from a construction site, with the wire dug from underground.

• Aug. 25, 5:44 p.m., Highway 17/72nd Street off ramp: Complainant contacted to police to report that he was following a vehicle and believed that the driver was impaired. He advised call takers that the vehicle was driving in the middle of two lanes on Highway 17 at 72nd Street. He continued to follow the vehicle on Highway 17, where the vehicle continued to swerve on the road. Police located the vehicle with the driver passed out in the driver’s seat with the car keys beside him. A breath test was given and passed. Police then administered the roadside standard field sobriety test, and the driver performed poorly. The driver was issued a ticket for not having a driver’s licence and issued a 24-hour suspension with a vehicle impoundment.

• Aug. 25, 9:21 p.m., location withheld: Complainant called police to report his son was drunk, yelling and smashing things. Upon police arrival, the complainant advised that the son was angry as he had misplaced a can of beer he had bought earlier and wanted to drink it. Police questioned the son as to how reasonable it was to get this angry regarding a can of beer, to which he realized it was not. He agreed to go to bed for the rest of the evening. The complainant was thankful for police attendance and was fine with his son staying if he went to bed, and would call police back if his son did not comply. No other issues, no injuries and no property damage.

• Aug. 26, 12:18 p.m., 6500-block Highway 17: Police merging onto Highway 17 observed a Honda approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed in an 80 km/h zone. Rear radar confirmed a speed of 132 km/h. Police followed and conducted a traffic stop. Driver was charged with excessive speed, served a violation ticket and the vehicle was impounded.

• Aug. 28, 4:07 p.m., 5600-block Maple Cres.: Complainant called to report that sometime over the last couple of days his vehicle was accessed from outside his residence. He further reported that the vehicle was likely left unlocked as it sustained no damage, and $20 in change and prescription sunglasses worth $200 were stolen.

• Aug. 30, 7:34 p.m., 9200-block Burns Dr.: Police were called to a motor vehicle collision by a passenger in one of the vehicles. She advised that she thought the driver of the vehicle may be impaired. Upon arrival, police spoke to the driver and noted he was extremely lethargic in his movements and speech and appeared to have trouble keeping his eyes open. The driver confirmed he had taken drugs recently. The driver was detained, chartered and warned for impaired driving and refused participation. He was also breaching conditions not to drive. The driver was issued the appropriate tickets and court notice.

Tsawwassen

• Aug. 24, 9:24 p.m., NuLelum Way & Hawk Lane: Police observed a vehicle driving and swerving between the curb lane and lane of traffic. Traffic stop conducted to confirm driver sobriety. A distinct odour of liquor was emanating from the mouth area of the driver. The driver advised they had not drunk that day, but nonetheless was given a demand to blow. The driver received a 24-hour prohibition and left the scene with a sober friend.

• Aug. 25, 4:31 p.m., 5500-block 9th Ave.: Complainant called to report a suspicious vehicle in the Winskill Aquatic Centre parking lot that would be parked in the area for six to eight hours at a time. Police attended and spoke to the driver who has no fixed address and is known to live out of his vehicle. No issues; vehicle is insured and parked legally. Driver was left to read his paper in peace.

• Aug. 26, 10:05 a.m., location withheld: Complainant called police requesting guidance and assistance regarding the mother of his children, who had just arrived from California and was wanting to take custody of the kids without having quarantined for 14 days. Police called BC Health, who unequivocally stated that she must self-isolate/quarantine for 14 days before seeing any other person, including her kids. Police spoke with the mother and advised her of those instructions. She agreed, but stated that she would be looking into it further to seek something in writing from BC Health.

• Aug. 26, 9:30 a.m, 1600-block 56th St.: The complainant reported that he was scammed into providing remote access to his computer and credit card information. He explained to police that the credit card transaction for “tech support” was not completed because he stopped providing information midway through once he realized that he might be a victim of a scam. The complainant immediately cancelled his credit card. As for his computer, the person was able to gain access remotely as the complainant confirmed this by explaining to police that he watched arrow move around his screen and open applications. He already contacted a computer support company and will be meeting with them the following day. No police action required.

• Aug. 26, 6:49 p.m., Ferry Causeway: BC Ferries reported that staff observed a youth under a blanket and inside the trunk of a vehicle (a rent-a-car). Police attended while the vessel unloaded and identified the driver of the vehicle, who was travelling with his two young children (who were laughing while police were talking to Dad). His daughter had put down the back seat of the car to lay across the trunk and back seat of the sedan and had pulled the blanket over her head while playing games on her cell phone. Nothing suspicious; family departed the vessel without issue.

• Aug. 30, 11:36 p.m., 4300-block Salish Sea Dr.: Complainant reported a number of high-end cars and was concerned that the drivers might engage in street racing. Police attended and located the vehicles — no issues, and no offence observed. The drivers were from Metro Vancouver and were just hanging out in the area, and they happened to be well enough off to afford nice cars. Drivers and their nice vehicles were moved along.

