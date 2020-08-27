South Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 16

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Aug. 17, 1:24 p.m., 5000-block Highway 17A: Complainant reported a vehicle dumping a green couch on the side of Highway 17A. Police attended and located the couch. The registered owner was contacted by police and stated that he would return to pick up what was rightfully his. He stated that he thought it was okay as he believed someone would pick up the couch for him. Police issued him a ticket for depositing litter on the highway.

• Aug. 17, 7:04 p.m., 5000-block Whitworth Cres.: The complainant advised she heard children screaming, doors slamming and a male yelling. Police attended the residence and spoke to the homeowner. He and his wife were dealing with a screaming toddler refusing to get out of the pool for bed, so they closed the windows and doors to avoid disturbing the neighbours. Police confirmed no issues and all were parties safe.

• Aug. 18, 10:45 a.m., 5800-block Fair Wynd: Police attended to return abandoned bags belonging to the complainant. The complainant advised police that he had accidentally left his garage open the night before, and that two bicycles were taken along with the returned bags. He provided photos of the missing bikes worth $500 each. While canvassing, police located two abandoned bikes in front of a residence a few doors away. The homeowner advised that the bikes did not belong to her. Bikes seized for exhibits.

• Aug. 22, 7:25 p.m., 3600-block Highway 17: Police conducting laser enforcement captured a vehicle travelling at 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h highway zone. The driver was served an excessive speed violation ticket and a seven-day notice of impoundment. The vehicle was towed and the driver left the scene via taxi.

Tsawwassen

• Aug. 18, 12:16 p.m., 1200-block 56th St.: Complaint received from an insurance company of a male on site who was hostile and confrontational with staff because he wanted to cancel insurance on a vehicle he used to own, but he wanted it backdated to July. He was advised that this could not be done. Police spoke to the male who was upset because he felt like he had been given the run-around. Police assisted in explaining that the insurance company could not backdate the cancellation of insurance.

• Aug. 18, 12:37 p.m., 5000-block Canoe Pass Way: Police received an anonymous complaint of a male yelling, belligerent, and acting strangely in the food court area of Tsawwassen Mills. Police located the intoxicated male wearing wet jeans. The male stated in part that he was sent home from work that morning and fell into an irrigation ditch, then went to Tsawwassen Mills to buy new pants. The male was co-operative and was escorted out of the mall and driven back to the area of his residence. Police advised him to stay home and warned against potential consequences if he cause any further public issues.

• Aug. 19, 12:20 p.m., 1000-block 56th St.: Police received complaint of a male laying on a bench possibly in withdrawal and rolling in pain. Police located the male behind the building. He appeared disoriented, however he sobered up and declined medical attention. The male was flabbergasted that he was in Delta as last he remembered was being in Campbell River where he resides. He continually stated that he was in an episode of The Hangover movie as he couldn’t recall his last 24 to 48 hours. The male had a vape and a BC Ferries receipt from that morning showing he came as a vehicle passenger. Police transported him to the ferry terminal where ferry staff provided a complimentary fare.

• Aug. 19, 2:07 p.m., 1700-block 57A St.: Complainant reported a suspicious male sitting at the end of his driveway for 45 minutes. He advised that the male was rolling on the ground and at one point he thought the male might be high or intoxicated. Police attended and the complainant advised he might have overreacted. He saw the male go to a house at the end of his street and pick up a bike from the home bike repair shop. The male was gone on arrival.

• Aug. 20, 5:09 p.m., 1000-block 54A St.: Complainant reported that her vehicle was stolen from her apartment parking lot. Police attended and the complainant explained that her vehicle was actually not stolen; she forgot where she had parked it. The vehicle was located by her friend in a different parking spot from her usual, and the complainant remembered that she had last parked it there.

