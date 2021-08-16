South Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 1

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Aug. 4, 1:10 a.m., 3100-block River Rd.: Police were conducting proactive patrols and checked a vehicle in a park parking lot. A licence plate query noted the registered owner had been reported missing. Police located the male in the driver’s seat, seat belt on, with keys on his seat. Indications of intoxication were observed by police. The driver provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• Aug. 5, 5:34 a.m., 7000-block 72nd Ave.: Complainant reported an ongoing vapour leak at a nearby store. Police spoke with a night shift employee and was informed that the odour was first detected around 1:15 a.m. Delta Fire and FortisBC attended and cleared the building for employees to return to work. A maintenance worker attended shortly after and determined the cause to be a leaking battery pack inside the building. The battery was safely removed and disposed of.

• Aug. 5, 10:20 a.m., 7000-block Highway 10: Police were conducting proactive patrols when a vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed of 103 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was given an excessive speeding ticket as well as a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Aug. 1, 11:05 p.m., 5600-block 8A Ave.: Police observed a vehicle exit a parking lot at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated where the driver admitted to drinking. The driver provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The driver was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• Aug. 2, 9:43 p.m., 700-block 53rd St.: Complainants reported a large and loud gathering of youth in the field at a nearby park. Police attended and verbally dispersed a crowd of 60-70 partying youths. Many were hesitant to follow police direction, however DPD members stood by until the park was clear.

• Aug. 3, 11:20 a.m., 600-block BC Ferries Causeway: Complainant reported they could hear excessively loud music being played from a nearby vehicle. Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who advised he was testing out his speakers for an upcoming music event. The driver was co-operative with police and agreed to turn the music down and move along.

• Aug. 3, 3:37 p.m., Centennial Beach: Complainant reported that her three grandchildren were potentially stranded a kilometre out in the ocean. The kids had walked a long way out before the tide started coming in. The grandma was unable to communicate with the kids due to the distance and she became fearful for their safety. Another family member ventured out into the five-foot-deep water to escort the kids to the beach. Police confirmed there were no injuries and noted the children were not distressed.

• Aug. 7, 9:29 a.m., 1200-block 50B St.: Complainant reported that dump trucks and other work vehicles were blocking the view of a nearby crosswalk. The complainant said the trucks had been parked for 10 minutes and were associated to a nearby construction site. Police observed that although the trucks were no longer blocking any crosswalks, they were still parked haphazardly around the neighbourhood without the use of flaggers or cones. Police spoke with the manager of the construction company and he agreed to move the trucks and put out some cones.

