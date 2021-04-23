South Delta crime beat, week of April 12

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• April 14, 3:06 a.m., Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue: Police searched a vehicle on their computer as it drove in front of their police vehicle. Police reviewed the information for the registered owner and learned that ICBC had requested an “action” to serve him a notice of driving prohibition. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver through his driver’s licence. Police served the driver a three-month notice of driving prohibition. Police also served the driver a warning violation ticket for failing to display his “N.” Police allowed the driver to drive home with his temporary driver’s licence. Police then seized his driver’s licence once he had driven home as it was expiring later on that morning.

• April 17, 9:39 p.m., 3600-block Highway 17: Police were conducting excessive speed/street racing radar enforcement, when they stopped a motorcycle after it was observed street racing against another motorcyclist. One of the motorcycles stopped for police, the other rider fled. The driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket for going 133 km/h in a 90 km/h zone and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

• April 18, 1:11 p.m., 5700-block Admiral Blvd.: Complainant reported six 16-year-olds fishing off the bridge beside the golf course where there were “no fishing” signs posted. Police contacted the complainant, who stated that the group of males left the area with fishing rods after she informed them she had contacted police. Police located two males who were in possession of fishing gear and stated that they had just fished off the bridge and had caught some fish. Police advised the males that they would need to follow the fishing rules and regulations and not fish in prohibited areas. Police indicated the area where the males were fishing appeared to be private property of the golf course. Police suggested to find an alternative area to fish and advise their friends.

• April 18, 9:54 p.m., 4100-block 104th St.: Boundary Bay Airport reported someone possibly shining a green laser towards planes as they were landing. The laser was reported to come from near the Heritage Air Park. Police attended and located the green laser coming from a farm house, which was shining it onto a field to keep birds away. The laser system was clearly automated and it was not shining into the sky. Police made extensive patrols in the area, but nothing was found.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• April 12, 3:33 p.m., 400-block Milsom Wynd: Complainant contacted police to report three individuals skateboarding in the fenced area at a nearby park. On attendance police located three males, all skateboarding in the fenced area of the park that was clearly marked “no trespassing.” Police warned the males about the possible offences. The males explained that they were looking for new places to skateboard and had seen videos of people skateboarding at the park before. Police directed the males to use designated skateboard parks only and the males were sent on their way.

• April 17, 2:46 p.m., 5000 Canoe Pass Way: Complainant called police to report he found a five-year-old girl crying and wandering around the entrance doors at the mall with no adults around. Police attended and spoke with the girl but she didn’t speak any English. At the same time, the security office was with parents claiming they couldn’t find their daughter. Security officers brought the family to police and reunited the child with her parents. Police spoke with the father, who advised that his daughter was playing on the children’s rides in the middle, and when he turned back around she was gone. Police advised to keep a closer eye on her, especially in a busy mall as she could have easily walked outside and into traffic.

• April 18, 2:37 p.m., 5000-block 12th Ave.: Complainant called police to report that there were three youths in the park behind her residence and were chopping at trees with an axe. Police attended and observed three males sitting in the park. The males were all spoken to about their behaviour and that it is considered mischief. Police spoke with their guardians and advised them of the situation. The youth advised that they would be leaving the park and going home.

• April 18, 10:28 p.m., 200-block 56th St.: While on proactive patrols, police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle to check for sobriety. Police could immediately detect a distinct odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. The driver stated he never drinks alcohol. Police read an approved screening device demand to the driver, who provided two samples, both resulting in a “fail.” Police served the driver a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

