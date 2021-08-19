South Country fire departments Respond to tanker truck fire in Elko

Highway 3 at Elko was closed Wednesday evening, when a tanker truck caught fire while refueling a tank

Twenty-three firefighters from the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko Fire Departments responded with eight pieces of apparatus and mutual aid support from Fernie Fire and Emergency Services after a Super-B fuel hauler’s truck cab ignited while it was refueling a tank at the Canco Hilltop Service Station.

“Thanks to the incredible work of our firefighters we were able to quickly get the fire knocked down and prevent what could have been a much more serious situation,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Service Deputy Chief Michael Hockley. The driver of the truck got out unharmed.

Approximately 20 people from the service station and nearby mobile home park were evacuated and sent to Fernie to an Emergency Support Services reception centre. They are now able to return home.

Crews have completed the mop-up and secured the scene, and the Highway was re-opened later Wednesday evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cranbrook Townsman