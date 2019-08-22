South Cariboo self-employment forum sees fair turnout

'It's nice everyone has the chance to ask any questions they felt didn't get addressed'

Larry Stranberg, the project manager for Community Futures was in 100 Mile House on Tuesday, August 20, for a self-employment forum held at the Work BC Centre. Stranberg spoke to residents about the ins-and-outs of starting a business. Millar Hill photo.

Residents in the South Cariboo are taking an interest in starting their own businesses.

Horton Ventures, Community Futures and Work BC joined forces on Tuesday, Aug. 20, for a self-employment forum at the Work BC Centre in 100 Mile House.

The forum began with a presentation by Larry Stranberg, the project manager for Community Futures. The presentation covered the ins-and-outs of starting a business. Some of those topics included business plans, the product or service being offered, marketing, customers and how to manage a business.

The presentation ran from 10 a.m. to noon.

“The turnout has been very good today,” said Stranberg. “Something like this shows people there are other opportunities. The group is being very interactive and asking good questions. and all seem very enthused.”

Melissa Brown, who is the project coordinator for Horton Ventures said she was pleased with the turnout for the forum. After the presentation, residents were given the opportunity to talk amongst those attending, ask any questions and talk one-on-one with the representatives who were present at the forum.

There were a few information booths for residents to seek additional resources they needed.

“It is going really well and it’s nice to see how engaged everyone is,” said Brown. “It’s nice everyone has the chance to ask any questions they felt didn’t get addressed.”

Some residents will soon be facing unemployment due to the mill curtailment and closures. Resident, Doug Galarneau, is one of those mill workers.

“I am about to lose my job and I want to start my own business,” said Galarneau.

Galarneau has plans to start his own construction-based business and attended the forum to learn more about becoming self-employed.

“It’s good for me to get an idea to see if this business is feasible,” said Galarneau. “I have an idea but I don’t know if I am headed in the right direction.”

After the presentation, Galarneau said he felt more confident about wanting to start his own business.

“I have been down this road before with other mill closures,” said Galarneau. “This time around, I thought this was my opportunity to start my own business.”

A job fair is being held at the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

