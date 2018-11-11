South Cariboo company supplies World Championship medals

Medals are for the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George

A 108 Mile Ranch company is excited to announce they’re supplying the medals for the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships which will be held in Prince George this year.

“I just think it’s exciting that a 100 Mile House company can compete on a global scale like this and it just shows that if anyone tries hard enough to put out a good product that you can get noticed,” says Ultimate Promotions owner Craig Davidiuk.

The competition, along with the Winter Paralympic Games are the top competitive event in Paralympic Nordic skiing.

“It’s really important for us to achieve this milestone for a number of reasons. It really helps raise our profile. The last few years there’s been a lot of competition. We have a long history in the sports awards history but it’s just a very competitive market.”

The inspiration came from some cast metal maple leaves, says Event Chair, Kevin Pettersen

Pettersen saw them on some benches in their “Civic Plaza and I thought that it would be great to ‘wrap’ our logo with the maple leaf for the World Championship medals”

While the medals aren’t made here, Davidiuk says he intimately understands the process as his family used to own a factory.

In this case, a professional designer was brought in. The medals are diecast, which means the metal is poured into a ceramic mould and could go through about 15 different processes including polishing, electroplating, buffing, adding ribbons and more.

“It’s kinda nice to be able to pull out all the stops and design a medal that’s really nice,” he says. “The organization that runs it has standards about what their medals look like.”

The pre-production samples went straight to Prince George so he hasn’t gotten to hold one yet, but are getting ready for the full production run.

“I’m hoping to get my hands on one soon.”

He will be going up to volunteer and is hoping to entice some of the local Nordics to go with him, he says.

