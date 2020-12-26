South Asian cultural society makes large donation

More than $3,000 to food bank recently, $12,000 to hospital foundation

Members of the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society presented a cheque for $12,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Special to The NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society presented a cheque for more than $3,000 to the Friends in Need Food Bank recently.

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsInNeedFoodBank/posts/3358879370905628

It was not the largest donation of the year by the group, which had donated $12,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation in September.

“The South Asian Gala is always a spectacular evening to showcase the rich diversity of our community,” wrote the foundation in announcing the donation. “We are proud to be part of it every year. Ridge-Meadows South Asian Cultural Society is a generous partner in supporting health care at our hospital and in our community donating $12,000 to the Foundation this year.”

In the past, the group has made similar donations to the youth wellness centre, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services and other causes.

Ed Gurm, a spokesperson for the South Asian Cultural Society, said the members of his group are simply generous people, who come from a culture that values sharing.

“We have been supporting local charities for the past 13 or 14 years,” said Gurm, noting that the annual gala has grown into an event that raises significant funds for charitable causes.

Gurm said the society is non-religious, non-political and non-profit.

“Anyone is welcome to be part of our society,” he said.

@NeilCorbett18ncorbett@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News