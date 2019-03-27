Sources Food Bank in Langley finds new location

With just weeks to go before they had to move, a new place to operate has been located

Sources food bank service coordinator Darcy Letkemann said the difficulty finding a new home for the 1200-member service was â€œnerve-wracking.â€ Langley Times Adanvce file

With just weeks left before it was about to lose its current location, Sources Food Bank in Langley has found a new home.

Tiffany Kwong, communications coordinator for the food bank, made the announcement late Tuesday.

“The search is finally over,” Kwong said.

“After months and months of fearing the worst, Sources Langley Food Bank has found a new home.”

More details were expected today (Wednesday).

READ MORE: Sources Langley Food Bank can’t find a home

Kwong said the food bank wished to thank the community for their overwhelming support, “for helping us look for a location, for helping us spread the word – all this encouraged us and warmed our hearts.”

Sources had been given until the end of April to find new premises by the people who bought their current home, the church at 5673 200th St. where they lease the basement.

More to come.

.

__________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________