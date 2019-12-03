Soup kitchen proposed for drug abuse people in Houston

The Houston Harm Reduction Committee has been operating for about two years. It initially came together around a noticeable increase in drug use in the community and the issue of needles left in public places. (Black Press file photo)

A weekly soup kitchen, with on-site harm reduction services, is being proposed for drug users and those at risk of using drugs in Houston.

The Houston Harm Reduction Committee, made up of service providers including Northern Health, is proposing a 12-week pilot program to help address the opioid crisis in Houston.

The logic behind this type of program, states a district staff report, is that while most drug users may be unwilling or ashamed to seek out health and harm reduction services, they often access meal programs.

“Drug users and those at risk of using will not always search out and go to the services they need until things reach a crisis point,” states the report. “They will, however, often attend casual meal programs, and having the services available in an informal manner in a safe environment at those programs provides a valuable outreach tool.”

The pilot program would be held between January and March, which can be “tough months” for drug users due to the gloomy weather, states the report.

“This project would support our vulnerable community members with food and services through a traditionally difficult time of year, and provide us with some solid data on this kind of service delivery for future, long-term proposals,” the report adds.

The District of Houston is now partnering with the committee, confirmed Gerald Pinchbeck, the district’s chief administrative officer.

The municipality has applied for grant funding for the pilot project and, if successful, will then enter into a contract with the committee through its partner, Houston Link to Learning, for the operation and administration of the program.

The district would not be responsible for hiring staff, organizing or operating the pilot project, which is estimated to cost $17,200 and would be fully funded by the grant.

The pilot program would be a stepping stone toward a three-year project based on the same concept of providing food to drug users in a safe environment.

According to district staff, the project could improve mental health and addictions service delivery in Houston while providing medical care and support to vulnerable members of the population.

The Houston Harm Reduction Committee has been operating for about two years. It initially came together around a noticeable increase in drug use in the community and the issue of needles left in public places. A council representative is part of the committee and they meet every other month.

