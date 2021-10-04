Prince Rupert Fire Rescue promotes the safe use of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3 to 9. (Photo: supplied)

‘Learn the sounds of fire safety’ is the lesson being taught during National Fire Prevention Week, running from Oct. 3 to 9, Prince Rupert Fire Rescue (PRFR) announced in partnership with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

“It is important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When a smoke alarm makes a noise — as a beeping or a chirping sound, you must take action,” Chad Cooper, deputy fire chief, told The Northern View.

“Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds and signals of the alarms and knows how to respond to the specific sounds of each device.”

Cooper reminds everyone to check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box or search online for the brand and model so correct operations are clear.

All smoke and carbon monoxide detectors must be replaced after ten years, Cooper said, adding that a single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and needs to be replaced. If chirping continues after changing batteries, then the device is at the end of its life.

“A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire, so get out, call 911 and stay out,” the deputy chief said.

Smoke alarms and devices that alert people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available. These devices include strobe lights that flash to alert people when the smoke alarm sounds. Pillow or bed shakers designed to work with smoke alarms also can be purchased and installed.

“Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities,” Cooper said.

Prince Rupert Northern View