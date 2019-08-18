Sound mixer stolen from Nanaimo nightclub

Nanaimo RCMP ask for tips about theft of sound mixer from Koncept Nightclub

Police in Nanaimo are making a pitch for leads to suspects linked to the theft of a sound mixer.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the device, valued about $1,000, was stolen from Koncept Nightclub on Skinner Street sometime between Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8-9.

Guest DJs had left their sound equipment in the club during the week, but the mixer was gone when they went to retrieve it.

Police didn’t have further information about the circumstances of the case or the item stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

