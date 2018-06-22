SOS Thrift Shop to expand parking lot

The busy thrift shop on Hirst Avenue will go from 31 to 53 parking spaces

The frequently busy parking lot at the SOS Thrift Shop will soon see an expansion.

A development permit for the store, at 188 Hirst Avenue, was approved by Parksville city council during a June 18 regular council meeting.

“Basically they are adding another lot,” said Blaine Russell, director of community planning with the City of Parksville.

The parking lot expansion will take place on the vacant grassy lot to the east of the Thrift Shop, and will also include minor landscaping improvements that involve water conservation measures and sustainability concepts including the use of drought tolerant plants and rocks.

“We recognized that there was limited parking for our customers, as well as the need to improve safety for pedestrians and traffic travelling into and around the Thrift Shop,” said Susanna Newton, SOS executive director.

“We are pleased that it has passed the development permit process, and we would like to thank the Parksville legion for working with us on this. We are planning for the work to commence later in the summer.”

The parking lot improvements will result in an increase in the number of parking spaces to 53 from 31 at the SOS Thrift Shop, providing 42 standard spaces, seven small car spaces and four accessible parking spaces.