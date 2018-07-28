Sorting recyclables comes to TNRD waste facilities

(July 23, 2018) The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is rolling out changes to its solid waste facilities beginning this week and continuing through the summer.

The changes are related to the disposal of recyclables, which will have to be separated into six different categories at all solid-waste facilities in the TNRD. The first TNRD waste facilities to see changes to accommodate source separation of recyclables are the Louis Creek Eco-Depot, the Cache Creek Transfer Station and the Lower Nicola Eco-Depot.

Residents visiting these sites will be asked to separate their recyclables and dispose of them in appropriate bins.

The six categories are:

1. Paper and cardboard

2. Containers (plastic, metal and paper)

3. Plastic bags and overwrap

4. White foam packaging

5. Coloured foam packaging

6. Glass bottles and jars

The changes are a result of the agreement the TNRD has entered into with the provincial stewardship program Recycle BC. The program is responsible for the recycling of residential packaging and printed paper throughout B.C. and shifts the cost of recycling away from taxpayers and back onto producers.

To conform to Recycle BC’s standards, all TNRD solid waste facilities must move to source-separated recycling.

For more information go to www.tnrd.ca