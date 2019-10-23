SOREB brings back Warm up the Winter campaign

Being warm in winter is a luxury many people can’t afford.
That’s why the South Okanagan Real Estate Board (SOREB) stepped up in 2018 to take on the lead role in helping supply the less fortunate with everything from clothing to blankets to footwear to hats.
After eight years as Cover with Kindness, run by the notary Greg Litwin, also a director of the Soupateria Society, the program was taken over by SOREB and re-named Warm Up for Winter.
They also expanded the service outside the city limits to cover the entire South Okanagan.
“Basically what we’re trying to do is warm up the community in all aspects that we can,” said realtor Lori Lancaster, who got involved with the program last year and is helping organize this year.
From now until Nov. 18 items can be dropped off at designated realty offices in Penticton, Summerland and Osoyoos.
On Nov. 21, the doors to St. Saviour’s Church Hall will be open for one day only from noon until 6 p.m.
“We’ve extended it two hours long this year because we found there were a lot of children that came in,” said Lancaster. “I noticed that there was a need for little grab bags too, so we have Christmas oranges, apples and juice boxes because those kids were hungry.”
Last year the communities were so giving organizers found they had plenty left over and reached out to the men’s and women’s transition houses and the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) to see if they had a need for the materials.
“So this year we’ve given those places a month’s notice and they will show up at 6 (p.m.)” said Lancaster. “That was a major priority, to just fill up the community, because that’s what people (who donated) wanted, that the things go where they’re needed.
“That’s why blankets and bedding are key items so we can provide those items to those homes.”
