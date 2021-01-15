Sophisticated glass-removal crime returns to downtown Victoria

VicPD is reminding businesses about safety precautions after another round of a glass-removal thefts from businesses overnight..

On Friday (Jan. 15) around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to a business alarm in the 600-block of Fort Street and discovered at least five businesses in the building, including hair salons and a restaurant, had been targeted. The method of entry – the removal of glass – resembled a series of recent break and enters in the city.

On Jan. 5 Victoria police alerted the public they were investigating nearly two dozen break and enters, primarily downtown in what appeared to be a thought-out series of crimes. The thief or thieves removed the glass from doors and/or windows, which requires specialized tools and knowledge.

Police recommend business owners remove valuables from the premises, or at least from sight, upon closing; empty the cash drawer and leave it in plain view; ensure surveillance systems are working and efficient; report any damage to windows and doors to the police; and compare notes with neighbours.

VicPD also recommends downloading the VicPD Connect App for alerts and easy reporting of crimes or attempted crimes.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area hit early Friday, or the previous break-ins, is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report information anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

