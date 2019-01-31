Soon time for Seedy Saturday at Cawston Hall

Work is underway to plan this year's Seedy Saturday event at the Cawston Hall planned for March 2

File photoThe Cawston Hall was the place to grow as the Seedy Saturday was event was held their last year.

It’s time to start digging around your seed box or cupboard (if you’re lucky) to see what you can take to the Seedy Saturday event.

The event, which was started 29 years ago by then head Grist Mill gardener Sharon Remepel, has become a beloved tradition that marks spring for many in the valley.

The event is organized by the Grist Mill and Gardens but held at Cawston Hall because it’s popularity resulted in it growing it out of its space.

This year Seedy Saturday will take place March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cawston Hall. There is a seed exchange, vendors and a variety of information booths.

Lunch will also be available through the hall’s kitchen.

“Be sure to start looking through your seed boxes and cupboards to see if you have anything you’d like to share with others as part of our big seed swap table. Also, please invite anyone else you know who might be interested in this event.” a release about the event stated.

Admission is by donation with partial proceeds going to support the exceptional work of Seeds of Diversity – Canadian Seed Library. The Canadian Seed Library is a collection of over 2,300 regionally-adapted and rare seed varieties.

For anyone wanting to set up as a vendor or informational booth, or who has questions please contact the Grist Mill at info@oldgristmill.ca or 250-499-9021. Volunteers are also needed for the event.

