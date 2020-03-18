Sooke’s Otter Point Dental patients warned of coronavirus exposure

Dentists across B.C. will no longer perform elective or non-essential procedures, the profession’s regulatory body announced March 16. (Black Press Media)

Otter Point Dental is urging patients to take precautions after a staff member, who attended the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver in early March, was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

The staff member is in self-quarantine and showing no signs of the COVID-19 virus.

One person who attended the dental conference in Vancouver on March 6 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health authority said. The risk to other participants is “extremely low,” but people are asked to watch for signs of fever, cough, headache, or shortness of breath.

Any patient who was in contact with any Otter Point Dental staff member after March 7 and until March 17 should

self-quarantine for the 14 day period from the date of their visit.

“We are abiding by the information that we received from the public health officer, Bonnie Henry, who provides direction to BC 811 and BC COVID-19 Hotline. While this is precautionary instruction, it is imperative that we take this seriously as our patients and their health are our number one priority,” the clinic stated in an email message to patients on March 18.

Otter Point Dental is closed, but will remain open on Tuesdays and Fridays for emergency treatment.

Dentists across B.C. will no longer be performing elective or non-essential procedures, the profession’s regulatory body announced March 16. The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia said the move was in line with recommendations from B.C. and federal officials.

