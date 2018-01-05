Sooke’s Art Morris Park gets security cameras

Sports officials have a new tool to use for efforts to identify those who have damaged property at Art Morris Park and to deter further vandalism.

Sooke Minor Fastball have installed seven security cameras to help keep watch over the park, concession and clubhouse.

Len Sudlow, president of Sooke Minor Fastball, said the cameras, which are affixed to various high points in the park, have night vision.

The cameras were set up two months ago and within the first week had captured teens vandalizing the park. The incident, along with the video, was reported to police.

Vandalism at the park has been going on for several years.

“There’s never any costly damage done. It’s just annoying when you show up at the park and walls have been spray painted or a door kicked in,” Sudlow said.

He also worries that the teens could get hurt at the park, especially when they run on dugout roofs or take part in other dangerous activities.

Art Morris Park is located on Throup Road. The park is owned by the Sooke Community Association.