Sooke unveils a sign of compassion

Over the past 2½ years a diverse coalition of agencies have developed a plan allowing Sooke to become a “more fully compassionate community.” Representatives of those groups unveiled a sign last Wednesday at the downtown kiosk announcing Sooke as a Compasionate Community. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

A new sign announcing Sooke – A Compassionate Community was unveiled at the downtown kiosk Wednesday by representatives of more than 29 community groups.

“Over the past 2½ years a diverse coalition of agencies, service groups and caring individuals has developed a compassionate action plan to enable Sooke to become a more fully compassionate community,” organizer Mark Ziegler said.

The Sooke compassionate action plan, or CAP, was endorsed by district council last April. It was then sent to Charter for Compassion International, the umbrella organization for this global humanitarian movement.

Ziegler said Sooke is a “wonderful place to live,” but there are deep-seated and pressing problems that need to be addressed.

The Sooke group has identified five areas of focus, including homelessness, affordability crisis, social isolation, inadequate health services and communication/awareness/collaboration.

“The sign … gently reminds us not to be complacent,” Ziegler said.

