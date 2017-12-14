Sooke trash cans removed to help fix trash problem

The District of Sooke is removing all trash cans from transit stops to help keep the area litter-free.

While this tactic may sound contradictory, district staff say 50 per cent of the waste collected at the bus stops comes from trash cans and contain a significant amount of household waste believed to be as a result of their “easy access” along the roadside and large capacity.

Council authorized the renewal of a five-year agreement with Island Advertising with one stipulation: the removal of the trash cans.

The district maintains 16 advertising garbage receptacles and 17 pole mounted garbage cans at transit stops.

It takes 16 hours of staff time per week to collect the waste, with disposal costs averaging $700 per month. Island Advertising pays the district $400 per month.

Under the new agreement, Island advertising will remove the trash bins, continue to advertise on bus stop benches, and pay the district $4,800.

Other options considered by council included renewing the existing agreement, not renew the agreement and install benches and shelters in high ridership area, cancel the agreement outright.

