Sooke sees average 17 per cent increase in assessed property value

The average value for a property in Sooke saw a substantial increase for 2018, jumping from $394,000 to $462,000 as of July 1, 2017.

Tina Ireland, an assessor for the Greater Victoria area, said Sooke, along with the rest of B.C. has had a strong real estate market in the past few years and the 17 per cent raise just reflects this.

The assessments are essentially made up of two criteria, the first is a look back on what the market activity was like as of July 1st the year before, and the second is based on the condition of a property as of Oct. 31 in the same year.

When determining the value of a property, B.C. Assessment looks at characteristics such as location, neighbourhood, view, size, quality, and age.

Sooke realtor Shane Fedosenko said he does not necessarily agree with the accuracy of the assessments, because they are not done on an individual basis.

“One or two houses on a street could sell for a really high price, and this could bring all the surrounding houses assessments up, even though it might not necessarily reflect the actual value of each individual home,” said Fedosenko.

He added that the assessments are all based on sales, meaning someone could have done a lot of renovations to bring the value of their house up, but no houses sold in their area, so their assessment could be lower than what the market value of their house is worth.

Tammy Dimmock, another local realtor, agreed that the assessments are kind of “ball parked” and sometimes may not be accurate, but also said it’s not hard to believe that Sooke saw such an increase.

She explained that there were less listings in 2017, but a lot more offers.

“We are seeing an influx of people coming from Vancouver to Victoria, and people from Victoria moving out to Sooke because it’s more affordable,” said Dimmock. “Anything that goes on the market right now is being swallowed up by multiple offers.”

Dimmock is hopeful that the prices will stabilize so people can more easily get in to the market, but predicts the demand in Sooke to keep growing.

“To be realistic, it’s passing houses at the value they should be at in Sooke, and as much as we don’t want to pay more taxes, there is a cost that comes with living in this great community,” said Dimmock.

Homeowners should be getting their assessments in the mail in coming weeks, and Ireland encourages people to go online to bcassessment.ca, where they can see the value of their property, as well as surrounding properties.

“Those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2017 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” said Ireland.

The deadline to file an appeal for an independent review of their home is Jan. 31.

This year’s increase does not necessarily mean that property taxes will increase however.

Sooke mayor Maja Tait said with the amount of activity and interest in Sooke, she expected an assessment raise, but said the topic still needs to be discussed at council.

“Council is always considerate of what is affordable and reasonable for our residents, so that’s where we will be looking at our financial plan and deciding how to move forward,” Tait said. “Once we get further into our budget we will better understand how this will impact our residents.”