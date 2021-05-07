Sooke seeks input on dog park

The District of Sooke is looking at new plans to build a fenced dog park at Ponds Park Corridor. (Pixabay.com)

The District of Sooke is fetching public input to build a fenced dog park at Ponds Park Corridor.

According to a news release from the district, many residents called for the inclusion of a fenced-dog park during the parks and trails master planning process.

About a quarter of an acre, or roughly 25 per cent of the 2.5-acre (one-hectare) site, would be used for the dog park at Ponds Park Corridor.

The site between Church and Townsend roads was selected because it is centrally located and has exceptional drainage, which would minimize construction costs, the district noted in the release.

It also stated that the park is on a well-connected trail network, and there are plans to add a dozen angled parking spaces along Church Road for those who drive to the park.

“Established trees by neighbouring properties and new plantings will enhance the park space and manage sound for neighbours,” the release said.

Residents are encouraged to provide input until June 4 on enhancements as a park design is developed with input from residents at letstalk.sooke.ca/dogpark, or by calling 250-642-1634.

The district is also working with the Sooke Community Association, providing funding and in-kind contributions to support the project.

Design is expected to be completed early this summer, with construction slated to begin before the end of the summer. The aim is to open the park in the fall.

Nina Leshinskaya said the proposed location is more reasonable than the previous one at John Phillips Park.

“People need a place to socialize dogs,” said Leshinskaya, who lives near John Phillips Park and walks her dogs there twice a day.

“I’m not sure how people who live near the new location will react,” she said. “But I wish people in all parks would be more responsible, especially picking up after their dogs.”

