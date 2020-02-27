Sooke School District seeks catchment boundary feedback

Scott Stinson takes over as superintendent of the Sooke School District this fall.

Do you want to have a say in where your kids go to school?

The Sooke School District is gathering feedback on what should be considered when creating and adopting new catchment boundaries for schools within the district.

“All of our voices matter, so your participation is crucial and valued,” SD 62 superintendent Scott Stinson said in a media release.

The district is using an online tool called Thoughtexchange for the survey where participants will be asked to respond to one open-ended question and assign stars to some of the ideas shared by others, with 20 to 30 stars being ideal, Stinson said.

“Your thoughts and stars are confidential,” he said. “You can come back as often as you like to participate and, in fact, we ask that you do come back to star some o the new ideas shared since you first participated.”

The ratings obtained through the survey will enable SD 62 to understand the most important areas to focus on for the catchment boundaries review, Stinson noted.

Visit thoughtexchange.com/#479902312 by March 10 to ensure your voice is heard.

