Crews will be working on westbound lanes on Sooke Road between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday night. (Map courtesy of Mainroad South Island Contracting LP)

Sooke Road delays expected Thursday night with scheduled maintenance

Crews will be working in westbound lanes between 7 and 9 p.m.

  • Aug. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
If you’re travelling on Sooke Road (Highway 14) late Thursday evening expect some delays.

Mainroad South Island Contracting LP is conducting maintenance in westbound lanes between 7 and 9 p.m.

The work will take place approximately 1.5 kilometres west of the four lane section on the West Shore. Westbound traffic will be stopped for periods of roughly five to seven minutes while repair work is underway.

Mainroad is asking drivers to exercise extreme caution and obey all construction signs as well as traffic control persons as the work area is confined and has poor sight lines.

