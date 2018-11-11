Photos by Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror

Sooke residents remember

Hundreds turn out for Remembrance Day ceremony

  • Nov. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Crowds of people filled an area in front of Sooke cenotaph Sunday morning to mark Remembrance Day and the armistice that ended the First World War. As the clock struck 11 a.m., the crowd observed the traditional two minutes of silence. The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hope remembers, 100 years since the end of the Great War
Next story
WATCH: Hundreds gather in Sidney streets for Remembrance Day ceremony

Just Posted

Most Read