Sooke residents remember

Crowds of people filled an area in front of Sooke cenotaph Sunday morning to mark Remembrance Day and the armistice that ended the First World War. As the clock struck 11 a.m., the crowd observed the traditional two minutes of silence. The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since.
