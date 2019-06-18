Sooke residents can’t be trusted to have dogs off-leash

Council delegation questions why five of seven restricted parks are in Sooke

Calls to establish an off-leash dog park in Sooke have a long history of being ignored. One Sooke resident hopes that the current Council will finally take some action. (file photo)

The issue of an off-leash dog park was resurrected at Sooke District Council’s last meeting and according to Sooke resident, Robert Whittet, it’s about time that Council actually did something about the situation.

Whittet appeared in delegation before Council to recount how he had been “busted” by the CRD on the Sooke portion of the Galloping Goose Trail where he was issued with a $100 warning ticket for having his 6-month-old puppy off leash.

“There was no one around. It was me, my puppy and three CRD guys. That’s it. Yet they felt it was necessary to give me a ticket,” recounted Whittet.

The experience, he said, motivated him to delve into the CRD’s regulations regarding off-leash dogs, and he discovered that in the entire CRD, there were only seven Parks that were consistently listed as on-leash (there are others where potions of the park, such as the campgrounds are on-leash for part of the year).

“Of the seven on-leash parks, five are situated in Sooke. That tells me that the CRD doesn’t view the people of Sooke to be responsible enough to control their dogs. It’s insulting,” said Whittet.

RELATED: Sooke barks back

It’s an issue that has been around since 2011 when staff in Sooke were directed to work toward the development of an off-leash park. Several more resolutions, pretty much mirroring the 2011 motion continued for another three years, without a park actually being established.

In 2015, Sooke’s Council was again petitioned to establish a dog park, this time in the Ponds Park corridor.

The Council of the day reacted to that petition by directing staff to, once again, research the question and conduct a public consultation process.

No dog park resulted from that process.

RELATED: More silliness as dog banned for barking

The issue was raised again a year later when the Parks and Trails Advisory Committee recommended another public consultation process and then referred the matter to the “Community Development Committee”. That Committee was never struck, and the issue died on the vine.

In 2018, when Council heard that the CRD was implementing new regulations regarding off-leash dogs in their parks, council passed another resolution that called for the CRD to reconsider adding a provision to the Regional Trails Management Plan to permit 0ff-leash dogs on the Sea-to-Sea Park Trails, the Galloping Goose Trail, and the trails and areas surrounding the Sooke River Potholes.

The CRD received that request and ignored it, whereupon the issue was dropped.

But Whittet is hopeful that, this time around, Sooke Council may actually do something about the situation.

“This issue has been around for a long time, and this time out, we are going to keep on it. I agree that Sooke seems to be singled out for the most restrictive off-leash rules in the CRD and that needs to change,” said Mayor Maja Tait.

“As well we’re starting to see some developments in town where dog parks are being considered, and that’s a good thing as well.”

mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter