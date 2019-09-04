Sooke resident honoured with Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Ceremony to be held in Victoria on Thursday

The Scout Jamboree is held every four years in Sooke. Sooke resident Paul Fenton (not pictured) has volunteered with Scouts Canada since 2004. This week he will be presented with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers at Government House, in Victoria. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

A Sooke resident will receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers at a ceremony in Victoria on Thursday.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Fenton has volunteered with Scouts Canada since 2004, mentoring youth in the development of leadership skills while helping to prepare for events, such as jamborees.

In recent years, Fenton developed the Vancouver Island Training Team, partnering with the Canadian Armed Forces 33rd Medical Services Group to bring young adults together to provide first aid services at local events.

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields.

As an official Canadian honour, the Medal for Volunteers incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, created in 1995, by then-governor general Roméo LeBlanc.

Fenton is among 44 B.C. residents who will be awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at Government House.

